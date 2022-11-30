Kate Dear
Buy Now

Kate Dear has gone viral on TikTok for transforming old buildings into event venues through her company The Fêtewell Team. She is showman at her latest transformation turning a once downtown bank into a venue for weddings and other events.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

When Kate Dear was a child, she drove by the Citizens National Bank in downtown Frederick every Sunday. Perched at the corner of South Market and East Patrick streets, it was just a few blocks away from her church.

“I’ve been in love with this building forever,” said Dear, founder and CEO of Fêtewell.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription