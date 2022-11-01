Gather all the extra craft supplies that are taking over your house and bring them to the Fabric and Craft Supply Swap on Nov. 4, hosted by That’s Sew Hillary.
Or, if your craft cabinet is looking sad, come by and take anything you want. All types of crafting supplies are welcome. You don’t have to bring something to take something; there will be plenty of stuff up for grabs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.