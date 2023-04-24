The Frederick Arts Council is accepting applications from individual artists for grants as a recovery initiative in partnership with Frederick County to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. The FAC is distributing a total of $200,000 to eligible artist recipients in Frederick as general financial support.
“Frederick County’s investment in its local arts umbrella agency is a critical investment in pandemic recovery for the community. The health of the arts has a ripple effect on our local economy, our sense of place and identity, and our community’s mental health. It is necessary for the arts to be supported [in these times] for a strengthened and sustainable future, and we are delighted to distribute these needed funds to our local artists,” said Frederick Arts Council executive director Louise Kennelly.
Frederick County was allocated over $50 million in federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. For more information on Frederick County’s ARPA funding, visit frederickcountymd.gov/8204/american-rescue-plan-act.
