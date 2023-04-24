two color pantone.jpg

The Frederick Arts Council is accepting applications from individual artists for grants as a recovery initiative in partnership with Frederick County to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. The FAC is distributing a total of $200,000 to eligible artist recipients in Frederick as general financial support.

FAC ARPA Artist Recovery Grant applications are now open through May 1, 2023. Submit via SlideRoom: https://frederickartscouncil.slideroom.com/#/permalink/program/69392/eYlswhNU1M.

