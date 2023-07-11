The Frederick Arts Council will host a series of performance-based in partnership with local grassroots organizations and talents at the The FAC Art Center at 5 E. Second St., Frederick.
Events are for all ages. Tickets for each event are available on Eventbrite.
Electronic Night — 7 p.m. July 15
Featuring live performances from four local DJs, including CLRBRS, Toaster, Hyphae Hongos and Joey Two-Geez, as well as visual effects and live animations from artists Nonestica and Alien Subculture.
Frederick Symphony Orchestra Camerata — 7:30 p.m. July 16
Jump Improv — 7 p.m. July 21
Jump Improv is an improv night hosted by Falling Squares wherein the audience is strongly encouraged to participate. Themes and prompts will be based on films screened as part of the Art Center Bijou After Hours events and featuring actors from films screened as part of Movie Knight After Hours events and participants of the 72 Hour Film Festival.
OUT40 concerts — 7 p.m. July 22
Tiny Desk style concerts from local artists Ahzay and Retro/Ricole, curated by Kiki Wilson of Out40 Media.
Follow Lauren LaRocca on Instagram @karmarocca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.