The Frederick Arts Council invites you to imagine how public art can inform and enhance various entryways and roundabouts throughout Frederick County. Public art creates an opportunity these areas into distinct zones that facilitate unique and memorable experiences.
FAC’s current exhibition, “Creative Gateways: Expressing Frederick’s Distinct Identity — An Ideas Exhibit,” is on view through Feb. 28 on the second floor of the FAC Art Center at 5 E. Second St., Frederick. The show brings together the creative vision of more than 20 artists who have contemplated the potential of certain areas to activate the county’s distinct cultural, historical and ecological identity.
The exhibition includes local, national and international artists contributing their ideas for engaging ways to activate these key welcoming spaces. The works cover a variety of styles, from mosaic-like sculptural pieces to light-infused metal lanterns, and include numerous themes such as spreading awareness about endangered species of the area.
Visitors are encouraged to give feedback to help direct the next step of this long-term project by leaving their critique and ideas in the boxes placed throughout the exhibit.
The exhibition was inspired by the French term charrette, which is defined as a collaborative planning process that harnesses the talents and energies of all interested parties to inform an initiative that represents transformative community change. The goal of this charrette is to raise awareness about the potential for artwork surrounding the county’s gateways and help solidify and enhance Frederick’s identity.
“We believe exceptional public artwork can become the best possible emissary for the communities they animate,” said Louise Kennelly, FAC executive director. “The purpose of this exhibit is to raise awareness regarding possible approaches to our gateways. The show is a starting off point for getting more people to think about what they would like to see in our gateways and roundabouts.”
Learn more at frederickartscouncil.org.
