For several years, the community of Frederick has had the opportunity to learn dance, acting, musical theater and gymnastics at 24/7 Dance Studio. As the fall season approaches, it’s time to register for this season’s classes.
Classes offered at 24/7 Dance Studio include ballet, tap, jazz, pointe, hip hop, musical theater, acting, contemporary, children’s classes, gymnastics and more. Each of these classes are taught by qualified teachers who believe in the personal growth of each child above and beyond their progression as a dancer.
“I am very excited to see 24/7 going into its 20th year,” says Gina Korrell, the school’s artistic director. “It has been an amazing experience working with so many students over the last two decades and watching them grow in confidence, in skill, and as performers.”
24/7 Dance Studio welcomes all youth and families throughout the Frederick community and beyond to be part of their studio and experience all that they have to offer. Classes are offered for ages 18 months through adult.
24/7 Dance Studio will hold an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26. Guests can take a tour, meet the staff and drop into a class. The schedule will be available at 24-7dancestudio.com.
