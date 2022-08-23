FILM-FALL-REVIEW

Grace Caroline Currey, left, and Virginia Gardner in "Fall."

 Lionsgate

If sweaty palms were the sole measure of a film’s greatness, then the thriller “Fall,” which centers on two young women stranded atop a rickety, decommissioned, 2,000-foot-tall TV tower in the middle of nowhere — on a platform not much wider than a cafe table for two — may be some kind of masterpiece. And while the dialogue is pretty spartan, including many iterations of “Are you OK?” and “It’s OK,” punctuated by periodic swearwords, the cinematography is suitably, almost sweepingly acrophobic.

Maybe that’s the wrong word. Acrophobia is the irrational fear of heights, and the terror deliberately instilled in the audience over the course of an hour and 45 minutes or so by director Scott Mann (“Final Score”), reuniting with his frequent co-screenwriter Jonathan Frank, makes perfect sense. Who in their right mind would climb such a thing?

