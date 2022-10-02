Museum of the Ironworker

The Catoctin Furnace Historical Society Museum of the Ironworker at 12610 Catoctin Furnace Road is located in a circa 1820 worker’s stone house.

 Courtesy photo

For 58 years, northern Frederick County has shared the glorious autumn colors of its mountains with visitors.

Fallfest in Catoctin Furnace includes apple butter boiling in a copper kettle over an open fire and blacksmithing. Tour the new Museum of the Ironworker and other historic buildings. Hike the African American Cemetery Trail and visit the historic kitchen and pollinator gardens.

