The Gettysburg Foundation will host Family Day at Spangler, a free, one-day event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29, at the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital.
While there, families can learn more about the history of the 80-acre historic site.
The Blue & Gray Hospital Association, an official living history group of the National Museum of Civil War Medicine, will be on-site during the event. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the living historians throughout the day.
The site, a family farm before and after the Battle of Gettysburg, served as the Union Army’s 11th Corps field hospital where more than 1,900 wounded soldiers — both Union and Confederate — received care. In addition, the site served as an artillery reserve, ammunition reserve, provost guard and a temporary cemetery for both Union and Confederate soldiers. The George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital is located at 488 Blacksmith Shop Road, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Visitors to this event can drive directly to the property and park onsite. To follow current health and safety protocols, allow for social distancing and ensure ample parking, attendance and vehicle capacity at a given time will be limited. Throughout the property, visitors and volunteers will be required to wear a face covering.
