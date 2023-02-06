The Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s kid-focused family gathering is a great chance to escape the winter weather with a fun-filled day of free activities in downtown Frederick. Kids of all ages will enjoy arts, crafts, face painting, theater games and interactive storytelling, photos with superheroes and characters, and dress up.
“Family FUN Day is all about family bonding, playing and great stories,” said Andrea Baker, the MET’s development and community outreach manager. “There is nothing like some family bonding time on a Saturday.”
