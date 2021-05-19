There’s nothing quite like heading out to a baseball game and sitting in the bleachers among friends, family and community — stadium full of fans and greasy food and the scent of beer and popcorn and cotton candy, players on the field warming up between innings, scoreboard lit up, the seventh-inning stretch, the thrill or tension or bummer of the ninth inning, sometimes, — if you’re lucky — fireworks to end the night.
It’s as American as apple pie.
After the all-but-absent 2020 baseball season, fans can shake their keys as Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium once again opens to the general public — and at full capacity — for the Keys’ 2021 season.
Granted, this season looks a little different, not only because it comes on the heels of a global pandemic but because, as any Frederick baseball fan knows, the Keys are no longer an Orioles affiliate. They became part of the MLB Draft League in December 2020.
What does this change mean for fans?
Not much, according to Maci Hill, director of marketing for the Keys.
“We know in the back of people’s minds, they’re wondering if the Keys are still going to feel like the Keys, because we are not affiliated with the Orioles anymore and because we didn’t have baseball last year,” Hill said. “Our priority is to make people feel like nothing’s changed. We don’t ever want to have a game and not have those fun aspects, like kids being invited onto the field. We just have to rework certain aspects to make it safe.”
The Keys will still host theme nights, fireworks, giveaways and other events throughout the season.
And there’s also an added perk of being part of the Draft League that baseball fans might not have realized: These new Keys players could be drafted into any of the Major League teams.
“These guys are not lifelong minor-leaguers,” Hill said. “These guys are fresh out of — or still in — college and will likely soon be drafted into Major League Baseball farm systems. So that’s the fun part.”
With the Keys now part of the MLB Draft League, they’ll begin their season on May 24, and the home opener at Nymeo Field will be on May 26, rather than the usual April opener. In part because several players are still in college, the Draft League season starts later and is also slightly shorter.
Fans who are too eager to wait for opening day can come by the stadium on May 22 for Keys Fest, a free event that runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and allows fans to tour the stadium and sample food, and kids can play in the Fun Zone.
The Keys are releasing single-game tickets in four batches throughout the season. Tickets for the first block of games, May 26 through June 13, are on sale now and include promotional nights with giveaways, fireworks and theme nights, like Superhero Night on June 12, when costumed fans will be invited onto the field to join in a parade before the game. Fireworks nights will be held after every Friday and Saturday home game throughout the season.
The Keys will release additional batches of single-game tickets and promotional events at later dates, in order to follow the changing policies set by the state of Maryland and Frederick County regarding COVID-19. The next sets of games and promo nights are slated to be announced on May 28, June 14 and July 6.
Masks will be required inside the stadium, unless fans are eating or drinking in their seats.
“Last summer without baseball … we all missed it. I can’t remember the last summer that I didn’t go to a professional sporting event,” Hill said. “Just like everybody else, our staff is so excited to see baseball again — and literally do anything fun.”
Single game tickets for home home games May 26 to June 13 are available on the Keys website or by calling the box office at 301-815-9939. For more information, go to frederickkeys.com, or follow the Keys on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @frederick-keys.
