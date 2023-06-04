film-mermaid-critics

This image released by Disney shows Halle Bailey as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid.”

 Disney

Now that "The Little Mermaid" has sailed into theaters, pillagers have started to attack. Since the movie's release on Friday, armchair critics have attempted to tank the Disney live-action film on major movie review sites, leading some fans to believe there's a racist undercurrent to what they're calling a "review bombing" attack.

In the years leading up to the movie's release, Disney was met with uproar after casting Halle Bailey, a Black actress and singer, as Ariel. Despite the vitriol, the latest in Disney's line of live-actions was a top performer in the box office since its Friday premiere. It earned $118 million domestically over Memorial Day weekend, making it the fifth-highest-grossing movie for the holiday weekend in history as the movie theater industry seeks to revive its pre-covid audience numbers.

