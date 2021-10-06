Widely known as one of the “Fathers of the Internet,” Vinton G. Cerf is vice president and chief internet evangelist for Google. Cerf has held positions at MCI, the Corporation for National Research Initiatives, Stanford University, UCLA and IBM. He was awarded the ACM Alan M. Turing award in 2004, the highest honor achievable in the field of computing.
He will speak at Hood College at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Hodson Auditorium in Rosenstock Hall. The school is located at 401 Rosemont Ave. in downtown Frederick.
The internet was designed in 1973 building on many lessons learned from the Arpanet. After a 10-year gestation, the internet was operationally turned on in 1983. The first commercial services arrived in 1989, about the same time the World Wide Web began development.
By 1994 the Netscape Navigator browser and the associated server were taking the world by storm. So much content was produced that search engines were required to find anything. New applications of the WWW arrived daily. In 2007, the iPhone introduced a new era of accessibility and also a new platform for more applications.
Cerf was founding president of the Internet Society and served on the US National Science Board from 2013-2018. Cerf received the U.S. National Medal of Technology, the Marconi Fellowship, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Japan Prize and the Queen Elizabeth II Prize for Engineering.
He is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Philosophical Society, the Computer History Museum and the National Academies of Engineering and Science and holds a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Stanford University, a master of science degree and Ph.D. in computer science from UCLA and holds 29 honorary degrees from universities around the world.
Since its inception in 2017, Hood's graduate cybersecurity program has flourished to become one of the college’s most successful offerings. Cerf is the first Turing awardee to visit Hood College and this Cotton Cyber lecture serves as a celebration of the program’s success, combined with the 50th anniversary of the Graduate School.
