March, April and May bring culinary delights courtesy of the Frederick Community College student-run restaurant, 200 Monroe, in Frederick.
The spring season of their gourmet three-course dinner service began March 9 and is open to the public for dine-in and takeout each Thursday evening through May 11, with the exception of March 23 and April 20.
The College’s Hospitality, Culinary and Tourism Institute students participate in the running of the restaurant as part of their learning experience to develop them into seasoned professionals for the industry. Students will prepare food in the kitchen and serve guests in the dining room.
The three-course dinner menu offers a choice of selections including starter, entrée, dessert and beverage, for an all-inclusive price between $40 and $44.
Entrée options this season include Spring Risotto (Carnaroli rice, English peas, mushroom medley, finished with mascarpone cheese, parmesan, black truffle butter), Steak and Frites (Bistro steak, red wine au jus, Frites, sautéed spinach), Faroe Island Salmon (pan-seared sustainable salmon, roasted potatoes, asparagus, tarragon beurre blanc) and Roasted Chicken (pan-roasted airline breast, smoked sundried tomato pesto, Marsh Hill stone ground polenta, roasted fennel, carrots).
Dessert options include tiramisu, profiteroles and lemon curd tart.
New this year is a bakery counter, featuring fresh-baked goods for sale that are made by FCC Baking & Pastry Arts students.
The full menu and restaurant reviews are available online, where you can also make a reservation.
