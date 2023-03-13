large.jpeg (copy)

The FCC restaurant 200 Monroe is open to the public for its spring season.

 Courtesy FCC/OpenTable

March, April and May bring culinary delights courtesy of the Frederick Community College student-run restaurant, 200 Monroe, in Frederick.

The spring season of their gourmet three-course dinner service began March 9 and is open to the public for dine-in and takeout each Thursday evening through May 11, with the exception of March 23 and April 20.

