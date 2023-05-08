Print

The Frederick Community College Film and Video Production program will hold its first-ever Student Film Festival, where audience members will have the chance to view original short films and animations created by FCC students.

The festival will start at 6 p.m. May 16 in the Jack B. Kussmaul Theater, located in the Visual & Performing Arts Building. The event is expected to last about 2.5 hours and is free and open for all to attend.

