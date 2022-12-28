Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
Dance students at Frederick County Public Schools' Academy of the Fine Arts, housed at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, have been selected to perform at the National High School Dance Festival in Pittsburgh next year.
The AFA dance group will perform a piece called "Hello Darkness," set to an orchestral pop cover of "The Sound of Silence" by Simon and Garfunkel. Lighting during the number comes from headlamps worn by the dancers, and one dancer holds a large flashlight.
Dancers from Frederick County Public Schools' Academy of the Fine Arts (AFA) will perform at a national festival next year — something their teacher said was a "great honor."
The 16 students in the dance program at the AFA, which is housed at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, will perform a modern number called "Hello Darkness" at the National High School Dance Festival in Pittsburgh in March, said instructor Stephanie Weigelt.
The piece is set to an orchestral pop cover of "The Sound of Silence" by Simon and Garfunkel, Weigelt said. The students perform the number with all the stage lights off. Each dancer is wearing a headlamp, and one holds a large flashlight. She uses it to highlight different parts of the ensemble throughout the performance.
Weigelt had her students listen to the original version of the song and study its lyrics before teaching them the choreography, she said.
"We had a great discussion," Weigelt recalled. "The song was written so many years ago, but it still kind of seems to stand true today. We've got all this noise and people talking, but not listening to each other."
Students in the AFA spend half of their day taking arts classes at T.J. and the other half taking academic courses at their home schools.
The three-day national festival where the class will perform the piece, which will take place at Point Park University, attracts hundreds of schools from across the world, Weigelt said. Many of them are performing arts schools.
On its website, the festival bills itself as a valuable opportunity for students to learn from and perform for representatives of colleges with prestigious dance programs.
Students submit video auditions months in advance, aiming to secure a spot to perform at one of a few concerts.
Jordan Reed, a junior at Walkersville High School and a second-year AFA student, said she was proud of the number but still "very shocked" when she learned her group was selected to perform.
"I feel very close to it," Reed said of the number. It's her job to hold up the large flashlight and highlight her classmates. "It's a very cool concept, and I love that I get to be a part of it."
Sophia Daly, a junior at Catoctin High School and another second-year AFA student, said the unique use of lighting in the number was "amazing."
"I'm really excited," Daly said. "I can't wait to perform with my friends in Pittsburgh."
Weigelt said the 16 students in her program helped her figure out how to arrange the number and integrate the choreography with the lighting.
"That was a really fun part of the process," she said. "I think the kids felt really invested because they got to help out with that vision."
Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.
