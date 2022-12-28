Dance students at the Academy of the Fine Arts
Dance students at Frederick County Public Schools' Academy of the Fine Arts, housed at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, have been selected to perform at the National High School Dance Festival in Pittsburgh next year. 

Dancers from Frederick County Public Schools' Academy of the Fine Arts (AFA) will perform at a national festival next year — something their teacher said was a "great honor."

The 16 students in the dance program at the AFA, which is housed at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, will perform a modern number called "Hello Darkness" at the National High School Dance Festival in Pittsburgh in March, said instructor Stephanie Weigelt.

'Hello Darkness'

The AFA dance group will perform a piece called "Hello Darkness," set to an orchestral pop cover of "The Sound of Silence" by Simon and Garfunkel. Lighting during the number comes from headlamps worn by the dancers, and one dancer holds a large flashlight.

