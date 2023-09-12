Jay Schlossberg never wanted to get into making documentaries. The thing was, he always loved WHFS. As it goes, one day, after coming across a social media post, the filmmaker was inspired to tell the story of the original WHFS — its cast, its crew and its stories.
Those stories have now been collected in “Feast Your Ears: The Story of WHFS 102.3 FM,” a film that will be screened at the Weinberg Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Sept. 16. All proceeds of the screening will go to the Weinberg as well as Women In Film & Video DC.
We caught up with Schlossberg recently to talk about how the film came to be, some of the stories he accrued while making the documentary, his hopes of selling the film and the role Josh Brooks, one of Frederick’s radio legends, played in the making of the movie.
How did you get this idea to begin with? HFS is such an institution, I would think this is something you spent a lot of time on.
First, I was a fan of the station as a teenager. I lived down there and I worked at the station for part of a summer between my junior and senior year. I was just a kid. So, it was kind of in my blood. It was a station I listened to and I worked there. It was just in me. How the movie happened was I’m in the television business. What I do for a living is I book local camera crew and production support in the U.S. and another 114 countries for my clients. That said, I’ve never produced a documentary before.
Joe’s Record Paradise down in Silver Spring was celebrating National Record Day April 20, 2013, and I was out of town for the weekend, but they had a panel of DJs there and they had a band later in the day. I got back on that Monday and turned on social media and the first thing on top of my timeline was a photograph of all the DJs.
Bob, Josh, Weasel, Damian — they were all there. I literally said out loud, “Oh my God, somebody has to tell this story.” It was just like a lightning bolt and I had no thoughts about ever producing a documentary film. I love them, but I never thought about actually doing one. So I called my editor and who ended up being my co-producer and I said, “I have this idea. What do you think?” And they said, “That’s a great idea.” The next call went to Josh [Brooks]. He said, “Oh my God, that’s a great idea.” Then we all met. Weasel still lives in the Triangle Towers in Bethesda, so he got a lounge and we all met there. We had a big party, basically, and talked about it. I got everyone’s blessing, and that was kind of the seed from how this all started: a photograph on Facebook.
Is there an official release date so far?
It’s important to know this event at the Weinberg is not a premiere. This is a one-night sneak preview to benefit the Weinberg Center and Women in Film and Video D.C. As for when it will be released ... that would be when somebody buys it [laughs]. We have a couple film festivals we will be at that might end up coming with an offer, but there is no release date at this time. We are in festival mode and we are looking for a home for the film.
When you sat down with all these people for interviews, were there one or two that stuck out that were really illuminating? Were there things that you learned through the process?
Yeah. I’ve been asked this question before, but it’s actually really hard to answer it because ... were there things that I learned? Well, one theme that I know I can tell you about is that I kept being surprised over and over and over again about how many of these musicians remember HFS. If they went there in 1972 or ‘73, and here we are 40, 50 years later ... I contacted all these musicians myself and the one that surprised me the most was Roger McGuinn of The Byrds. I sent off an email and I expected to never hear from him again and I don’t know if it was the next day or week, but he replied and his answer was, “Absolutely, yes.” And I was thinking, “How would he even remember HFS?” He left the Byrds in 1973 or 1974 and had a solo career. But guess who was playing his solo music? HFS. Anybody else? Nope. Was DC 101 playing him? Nope. And he remembered that and he remembered being there and he remembered how well he was treated and how much fun it was. It meant a lot to him and that was a great surprise.
Another one was while interviewing Taj Mahal at the Birchmere before a show, I had seven or eight questions for him and I knew I had 20 minutes. Right before the interview starts, his manager walks over and whispers into my year, “You’ve got 10 minutes.” So, in my brain, I’m going, “Seriously?! How am I going to get to all these questions?” So, the tape starts, and before I even say, “Taj,” he just started talking. He answered three of my questions before I even asked him. I was just quiet and let him talk. That was amazing that he did that. He started talking about AM radio and FM radio and how much it meant to an artist like him. He talked about Bonnie Raitt and John Prine and Tom Waits. Then, he said, out of the blue, one of his favorite D.C. bands was Sky Cobb. He said that was the best band he ever heard in Washington. I looked at him and said, “You remember Sky Cobb?” Because they were a band for maybe a year or two and they didn’t really get famous like the Nighthawks or have an extended career. But he remembered from 50 years ago how good this band was and how talented the D.C. market was.
Did anyone acknowledge HFStival?
No, because the HFStivals were in the ‘90s. WHFS, 102.3, in Bethesda, shut down on July 14, 1983. What they did have, in 1973 and 1974 or 1975 was the WHFS Homegrown Festival. It was nothing like the HFStival — they weren’t putting 50,000 people in RFK Stadium — but it was all local musicians, whoever was famous at that time. It was a homegrown music festival.
HFS sold in 1983 and Jake Einstein took his share — he was a minority owner — and he bought two radio stations in Annapolis. Four months later or so, they relaunched as WLOM, which I’d say maybe 60% of the staff went to work for. Within a week or a month or two months, the SEC granted him WHFS. That’s how 99.1 was born. He sold it five years later to a corporation that moved it to Latham. At that point, they were a fully corporatized WHFS. Bethesda was completely free-form in every way, shape or form. They were never told what to play at any time ever. Annapolis had that spirit. I think there were some things they did have to play, but they could basically do what they wanted. By the time they moved to Latham, it was completely corporate, so those DJs couldn’t pick what they wanted to play.
I talked to people who were fans of the station in the ‘90s and they want to talk about how they heard the new Green Day song and the new Nirvana thing. It seemed like this great new station playing this great new music, but it was actually the great new music that the corporations were allowing them to play. But the HFStivals — whoever thought of that idea, it was a great idea because it made a lot of people really happy.
I’m glad you brought that up because it was something I wanted to ask about. Talking to all those guys while knowing it was once independent and freeform but then got corporatized years later, were any of the DJs or people who worked at the original HFS bitter?
Well, you know, I never really asked. Weasel stayed until 2003, and they shut down in 2005. Damian got fired and there was a big “save Damian” rally — 8,000 people showed up, but it didn’t work, because he was still fired. He had a speech impediment from an accident he had in 1975. That story is in the movie. But, yeah. I never really asked anyone, “How did that make you feel?” But I kind of already know. They lost control and creativity. These DJs in that era were artists. They were like musicians. They were living and expressing in the moment how they were feeling. Maybe someone came in to do a shift and their boyfriend just left them. Well, they’re going to be sad, so maybe they’d play six blues songs about losing your lover. When Nixon resigned, there was a half-hour set all about politics and Nixon and they played side two of “Abbey Road.” They made political and social and cultural statements through the music. They weren’t ranting and raving on the air. We were getting the messages through the music. It was really this living, breathing entity that you couldn’t really put in a box. But they were living in the moment to express whatever they wanted to express.
Was there anyone you didn’t get for the film because you weren’t able to land them?
There were a couple. One said he just didn’t do documentaries. It was the most honest response I got from anybody. I didn’t get too many no’s. The only person that I really wanted, I couldn’t get because he was already very sick with cancer. He was getting treatment and everyone hoped he’d get better, but he never got better. He was a huge influence on the music I like and the music I played. So that was sad, but pretty much everyone, if we got to the musician, they would say yes.
How do you view the legacy of HFS? What did it mean to you as a person and a music fan?
The best way I can explain why I went through this is for me, this is a love letter to the DJs, the employees, the owners and the fans. It’s to everybody who realized what this was and plugged into the hub of what HFS represented in the community. It’s my love letter to them. It’s very important to me. One joke I tell is that if you want to get rich, be a documentary maker. Because no. It’s the exact opposite. I’m not doing this for the money. I’ve had to fund it, but I’m the only one who hasn’t received a dime. Everyone else — the crew, story consultants — got paid. If we sell the movie, maybe I’ll get a few shackles, but I’m not doing it for the money. I’m doing it for the love of it and what it meant to me and what it meant to so many people.
It’s not about talking about the good old days. It’s not about saying how much better things were in the good old days. That’s not what this is about. This is about shining a light on how special this was, what a moment in time this station was, and how completely outside of the corporate box it was. It’s about what it meant to the tens of thousands of people who listened in the D.C. area. I know I’ve passed along music that I discovered on HFS to my grandson and my granddaughter. I’m sharing music with them that I learned from back then. That’s why it’s got life. It was so much more than a business in so many ways.
Finally, I want to touch on Josh Brooks and his influence in this. He was a radio legend and a Frederick legend, and I loved being around him anytime I was lucky enough to be around him. Any final words on Josh?
Josh Brooks was just a beautiful guy in so many ways. He was an integral part of HFS and turning it into all it became, along with Sara Vass and Mark Gorbulew. I think without the three of them, it would have never achieved what it did.
