Jay Schlossberg never wanted to get into making documentaries. The thing was, he always loved WHFS. As it goes, one day, after coming across a social media post, the filmmaker was inspired to tell the story of the original WHFS — its cast, its crew and its stories.

Those stories have now been collected in “Feast Your Ears: The Story of WHFS 102.3 FM,” a film that will be screened at the Weinberg Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Sept. 16. All proceeds of the screening will go to the Weinberg as well as Women In Film & Video DC.

