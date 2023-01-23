Events are subject to change. Contact the sponsoring organization for any updates.
For more information on the Senior Rec Council and events, visit srcfrederick.org.
Open Duckpin Bowling — 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Walkersville Bowling Lanes, 44 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Walkersville, contact Gerald at 240-651-1865.
Thursdays Bridge — 1 to 4 p.m., Spring Ridge Senior Apartments, call Judy Bell at 336-662-2889. Reservations required.
Adult Exercise — 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, William Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. $2 per session. Call Susan at 301-695-1785.
Basketball — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Walkersville Rec Center in the elementary school, Walkersville. Enter through the gym doors on right side of school. Continues through April. $2 per session. Gerald at 240-651-1865.
Taney SRC Book Group — 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month, Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick. Mary Ann at 301-662-6199.
Easy Hikes — As scheduled offered April through June, September and October as weather permits. Meeting locations vary. 3- to 6-mile easy hikes on terrain with good footing and little or no elevation change. Kathy Ginsburg at 301-639-4144.
Moderate Hikes — As scheduled offered April through June, September and October as weather permits. Meeting locations vary. For more advanced hikers, 5- to 7-mile hikes on uneven ground and hills. Ray Rother at 301-662-6315.
Softball — Practice at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, games 6:30 p.m. Fridays, April through September. Pinecliff Park, Frederick. Open to women over 40 and men over 50. Associated activity costs. Adrian at 301-662-6623.
Feb. 1
"Whiskeytown and the Northern Diggins"
Upon the discovery of gold along Clear Creek, Shasta County, California, the current day Whiskeytown National Recreation Area quickly became a hot spot for 49ers searching for gold. Whiskeytown saw it all, from gold panning and miners from all over the world to classic hardrock mine shafts and boom towns. Within current-day Whiskeytown there are dozens of know mineshafts and adits that shed light on the extensive history of mining here. Explore the history of mining, how it happened, who the miners were and if the search for gold ever stopped. Presenter: National Park Service Ranger. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Frederick & Urbana 50+ Centers. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Salsa Dancing
Weekly on Wednesdays through April 19. $5.
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Location: Steinhardt Brewing Co., 340 E. Patrick St., Suite 100, Frederick
Contact: 301-471-0901
Feb. 2
Senior Fitness Class
Join Jen Ringer with Fusion Fitness as she leads a senior fitness class with modifications for all levels. Help with strength and stability related to the senior age groups. Free.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Walkersville Public Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville
Contact: 301-845-8880 or fcpl.org
The Doo Wop Project
Featuring stars of Broadway’s smash hits "Jersey Boys" and "Motown: The Musical," The Doo Wop Project traces the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. Audiences go on a journey with music from groups like the Crests, The Belmonts, and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons, all the way to “DooWopified” versions of modern musicians like Jason Mraz and Garth Brooks. $30 to $37.50.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Feb. 4
First Saturday: Fire in Ice
Support local businesses by shopping and dining downtown.
Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Downtown Frederick
Contact: 301-698-8118 or downtownfrederick.org
41st Annual Bird Seed Sale
Proceeds support Potomac Valley Audubon Society's educational programs, conservation initiatives and nature preserves. No pre-orders.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Sunny Meadows Garden Center, 7437 Sharpsburg Pike, Boonsboro
Contact: katelyn@potomacaudubon.org or potomacaudubon.org
Zumba Saturdays
Continues Saturdays through April 8. Ready to shake off the pounds? Exercise? Dance? Ages 18 and older. Free.
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Location: Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-7004
Sierra Club Catoctin Group Meeting
Open to the public.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Location: Common Market Community Room, 927 W. Seventh St., Frederick
Contact: 301-718-7995 or sierraclub.org/maryland/catoctin-group
69 Band
Blues and rock 'n' roll. Free admission.
Time: 7 to 11 p.m.
Location: Cactus Flats, 10026 Hansonville Road, Frederick
Contact: 301-898-3085
Environmental Stewardship Speaker Series: Electrify Everything to Diminish Climate Change
Hosted by Multifaith Alliance of Climate Stewards. Sign up for lunch, included. Freewill offering will be taken.
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: Saint Katharine Drexel Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick
Contact: 301-360-9581 or saintdrexel.org
Feb. 5
Downtown Frederick Artwalk
Local art galleries to host special events, art talks, live demonstrations.
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Location: Downtown Frederick
Contact: downtownfrederick.org
Feb. 6
Lawyer in the Library with Maryland Legal Aid
Maryland Legal Aid attorneys will provide brief, one-on-one advice focusing specifically on criminal record expungement, as well as legal issues involving housing, consumer debt and bankruptcy at these biweekly events. Intakes are also available for other civil legal matters. Located on the second floor of the library. Also on Feb. 24.
Time: Noon
Location: C. Burr Artz Public Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 240-215-3741 or mdlab.org
Grief Support for Mothers Who Have Lost a Child to Overdose, SUD or Alcohol
Peer support Zoom meetings, Moms Helping Moms. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. Also meets Feb. 13, 20 and 27.
Time: 6 to 7:15 p.m.
Location: Via Zoom
Contact: 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
FAC After Hours & Yogamour: Restorative Yoga with Soundbath
Take a break and join a Gentle Yoga Flow on the main level while enjoying art work that adorn the walls of this historic space. This is a practice available to ALL levels which includes Beginners. Some yoga mats available. $15.
Time: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Location: FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick
Contact: yogamour.org/public-yoga-classes
Feb. 7
Home Heating Fire Prevention
Learn how to safely use furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves and space heaters. Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving the presentation. Free, drop-in (lunch is available by reservation).
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Brunswick 50+ Center, 12 E. A St., Brunswick
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-834-8115
Feb. 8
Home Heating Fire Prevention
Learn how to safely use furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves and space heaters. Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving the presentation. Free, drop-in (lunch is available by reservation).
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-6350
Aging in Place
Join Terri Lemere, owner of Healthy Home Living Solutions and Aging in Place Specialist, to learn about basic solutions to modify your home, utilize smart home technology, & access money-saving resources so you can remain in your own home as you age. Free.
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Location: Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Contact: 301-600-7560 or fcpl.org/calendar
MAP: Veterans Service Center
Learn about the services and programs available at the new Veterans Service Center. Presenter: Niki Falzone, Platoon 22. Maryland Access Point of Frederick County (MAP) is a trusted source of information and assistance for Frederick County residents who need or want to plan for their immediate and future needs. MAP serves adults 50 years and older, adults 18 years and older with a disability, family members and other caregivers, and health or business professionals. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-1234
Feb. 9
Home Heating Fire Prevention
Learn how to safely use furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves and space heaters. Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving the presentation. Free, drop-in.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center, 9020 Amelung St. Urbana
Early German Settlers
The Mill Pond House, located along Tuscarora Creek may be the oldest known remains of a European-style dwelling in Frederick County. Although now in ruins, the site provides a unique opportunity to learn about the lives of early German settlers. Presenter: Christina Martinkovsky, Historic Preservation Planner, City of Frederick. Lunch at noon, $12 (suggested full cost donation) catered by Panera, pre-register. Presentation is free, pre-register.
Time: Lunch at noon, presentation at 12:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Wonder Book Classic Film Series: "Wuthering Heights" (1939)
A servant in the house of Wuthering Heights tells a traveler the unfortunate tale of lovers Cathy and Heathcliff. With Merle Oberon, Lauren Olivier, David Niven. (1 hour 44 min.) $7.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Feb. 10
Memory Cafe
Frederick County Senior Services Division and the Alzheimer’s Association memory Café offers a fun and relaxed way for people living with memory loss and their care partners to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Free, pre-register.
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Community Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Contact: CaregiverSupport@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-6001
Valentine Luncheon at Dutch’s Daughter
Join the Frederick County Senior Services Division 50+ Community Centers for a buffet-style light lunch and entertainment. Anyone who is a registered participant of any Frederick County Senior Services Division program or FCSSD Senior Center participant is eligible. If you are not a registered participant, you must complete a “Participant Information Form” at the time of registration. $25, pre-register by Wednesday, Feb. 1, seating is limited
Time: Noon
Location: hosted by Senior Services Division 50+ Community Centers at Dutch's Daughter
Bluegrass Jam
Open to all levels of acoustic musicians and vocalists. Spectators, families welcome. Sandwiches, snacks and sodas available for purchase. No smoking or swearing. $5 donation requested.
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Location: Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville
Contact: 301-898-3719
Feb. 11
Model Train Show
Vendors will offer all scales of model trains for sale, as well as railroad artifacts and books. Refreshments will be available. Free parking and site is handicap accessible. $5 person, under age 12 free.
Time: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Location: Washington County Ag Eduction Center, 7303 Sharpsburg Pike, Boonsboro
Contact: 301-800-9829 or antietamstation.com
DIY Home Maintenance for Beginners
Learn how to do simple drywall repair; hang a perfectly straight picture; mount a TV; locate a stud; fix leaky faucets, toilets, and drains; master the use of common tools; and so much more. This class will take a lunch break so be sure to bring a packed lunch. 18 and older, pre-register. $99., pre-register.
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Room MC129, Frederick
Contact: 301-624-2727 or lifelonglearning@frederick.edu
Valentine's Dance
Featuring the Dixie Wind Band from 7 to 11 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres and dessert. Door prizes and raffles. BYOB set ups provided. Hosted by the Winfield Ladies Auxiliary. $35 advance, $40 at the door.
Time: 5:30 to 11 p.m.
Location: Winfield Fire Hall, 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville
Contact: 410-795-1333, ext. 341, or winfieldvfd.org
MSO: "La Creation"
Maurice Ravel, "Le Tombeau de Couperin," Darius Milhaud, "La Création du monde (The Creation of the World)"; Igor Stravinsky, "L'Histoire du soldat (The Soldier's Tale)." See website for ticket info.
Time: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Location: The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-797-4002 or marylandsymphony.org
Feb. 12
Breakfast Fundraiser
All-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage biscuits, sausage gravy, puddin', hominy, muffins and more. Benefits the fire company; cancelled if snow emergency plan is in effect. $10 adults, $5 ages 6 to 12, under age 6 free, $12 for carryout. Prices subject to change as market prices dictate.
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Location: Union Bridge Fire Co., 8 W. Locust St., Union Bridge
Garden Planning & Seed Starting with Master Gardener Don Ludke
One of the most challenging tasks for gardeners is seed starting. Whether you are an experienced gardener or just getting started, this class will teach you everything you need to know to start, grow, and transplant healthy organic seedlings into your veggie garden. $32, pre-register.
Time: 2 to 5 p.m.
Location: Fox Haven Farm, Retreat & Learning Center, 3630 Poffenberger Road, Middletown
Contact: 240-490-5484 or foxhavenfarm.org
The Tale of the Lion: Our Voices, Our Stories
Produced by AARCH Society (African American Resources and Cultural Heritage). The oldest African American citizens in Frederick County share the memories, wit and wisdom that have shaped their lives. This locally produced documentary celebrates the rich history held in the life stories of the oldest African American citizens in Frederick County. Free.
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Location: C. Burr Artz Public Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-1630 or fcpl.org
Calvary UMC Community Concert Series Presents Brian Ganz, Pianist
Ganz returns for another “All Chopin” concert as he continues his quest to perform every work of music by the great composer. This concert is an interactive and highly energetic performance where Ganz brings Chopin’s music to life with emotional power and warmth. Free.
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Location: Calvary UMC, 131 W. Second St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-1464 or calvaryumc.org/concerts
Jim Cupino Project
Variety of music.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Cactus Flats, 10026 Hansonville Road, Frederick
Contact: 301-898-3085
Feb. 13
Senior Services Advisory Board Meeting
Guest speaker on topic of interest to seniors (see Facebook page for schedule of speakers). The Board collaborates with advises, advocates and educates Frederick County Government, the Senior Services Division, and the larger community on all matters relating to the needs, development, and administration of services of services for older adults. Meets the second Monday of the month. Free.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Location: Bourne Building, 355 Montevue Lane, Frederick
Contact: 301-639-8518 or frederickcountymd.gov/163/senior-services-advisory-board
Avoiding Scams
The second in the technology literacy series presented by Humana — this installment is aimed at helping community members identify and avoid scams online. Just as technology has advanced leaps and bounds, unfortunately scamming techniques have also become more sophisticated. This program hopes to help community members learn to be proactive and avoid scammers before any money or valuable information is ever lost. Free.
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Location: Brunswick Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
Contact: 301-600-7250 or fcpl.org
Feb. 14
Fresh Conversations: Cooking for 1 or 2
Discuss current nutrition and health topics, learn about low-cost, healthy recipes, and discover new ways to stay active and independent. Learn tips on how to make easy changes to help you manage diet-related health conditions. Get motivated to eat healthier and get more physically active. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Feb. 16
Fresh Conversations: Cooking for 1 or 2
Discuss current nutrition and health topics, learn about low-cost, healthy recipes, and discover new ways to stay active and independent. Learn tips on how to make easy changes to help you manage diet-related health conditions. Get motivated to eat healthier and get more physically active. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Home Heating Fire Prevention
Learn how to safely use furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves and space heaters. Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving the presentation. Free, drop-in
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
New to Medicare Workshop
Are you new to Medicare, or will be soon? Join us for an overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights. Free, pre-register.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Center, 330 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-1234
"Iwo Jima and the War in the Pacific"
Learn about the vastness of the Pacific Theater by exploring its geography. “Read” a Navy “Shellback” certificate and participate in an Equator-crossing initiation. Survey the Island Hopping campaign using maps and viewing video of oral histories. Explore the campaign and analyze the photograph of the flag-raising on Mount Suribachi. Explore a set of artifacts from one Marine who fought there. Presenter: Staff, National WWII Museum. $5, Pre-register.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick (& Urbana 50+ Centers. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Frederick County Civil War Roundtable Meeting
Speaker is Chris Bryan, topic is "Cedar Mountain to Antietam: A Civil War Campaign History of the Union XII Corps, July-September 1862. Presentations are free and open to the public.
Location: National Museum of Civil War Medicine, 48 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: frederickcounty civilwarrt.org
Frederick Speaker Series: Dr. Temple Grandin
Diagnosed with autism as a child, Grandin did not speak until she was nearly 4 years old. Fortunately, her mother defied the advice of the doctors and kept her out of an institution. Though life was hard, her formative years gave way to studies in animal science and a career in the livestock industry. Today, half of the cattle in the U.S. are handled in facilities she designed. She has consulted with organizations like McDonald’s on animal welfare guidelines, and has received numerous prestigious awards, in addition to a 2011 TIME Magazine “100 Most Influential People” designation. She has authored multiple bestselling books, including “The Way I See It” and “Thinking in Pictures.” In 2010, an Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning HBO movie was made about her life and career. A past board member for the Autism Society of America, she travels the globe lecturing to parents and teachers on her experiences with autism. $30 to $40.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Feb. 17
Groceries for Seniors
A free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods, and shelf-stable products. All Frederick County residents age 60+ with an income below $1,450 per month are eligible to participant. Please bring a photo ID to register the first time. Groceries for Seniors is offered on the third Friday of each month.
Time: Noon (and continues until all food is distributed)
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave. Frederick
Contact: SeniorServices@FrederickCountyMD.gov or call 301-600-1234
Mindfulness Amongst the Vines
Stressed? Overwhelmed? Winter blues got ya down? Discover how mindfulness can help you find ease. Enjoy a glass of wine as part of your registration! 90-minute class. Pre-registration is required, 21 and older. Pre-registration required. $55.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Hidden Hills Farm and Vineyard, 7550 Green Valley Road, Frederick
Contact: eventbrite.com/e/446395379597
Feb. 18
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet
The menu includes sausage, pudding, hominy, side potatoes, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, pancakes, French toast, biscuits, fruit, orange and apple juice, coffee and tea. $10 adults, $6 ages 6 to 12, ages under 5 free. Country ham sandwiches available for purchase.
Time: 7 a.m.
Location: Liberty UMC, 12024 Main St., Libertytown
Contact: 301-304-9843 or libertycentralumc.org
Yummy Dinners with Your Air Fryer
It's time to delve into making this awesome appliance one of your favorites for delicious, healthy and hassle-free meals! 18 and older. Free.
Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-7004 or fcpl.org
The "It's 5 O'clock Somewhere" Show
Enjoy the songs you want to hear when the whistle blows at 5 p.m. Featuring the music of Jimmy Buffett, The Eagles, Kenny Chesney, Doobie Brothers and many more. $25.
Time: 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Location: New Spire Art, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Lafayette Gilchrist Plays Herbie Nichols & Lafayette Gilchrist
Internationally known for his music heard on the iconic television series "The Wire," pianist-composer Lafayette Gilchrist draws on the span of jazz history, as well as funk and go-go. $25.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Feb. 19
26th Annual Stop, Swap and Save
The East Coast’s largest indoor bicycle swap meet and consumer bike expo. Whether you’re looking for road bikes, mountain bikes, triathlon bikes, BMX bikes, clothing, bike parts, cycling accessories, vintage, new or used, there’s something for everyone — all for sale at discounted prices! $10 admission.
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Carroll County Ag Center, 706 Agricultural Center Drive, Westminster
Contact: stopswapandsave.com
Feb. 21
Dementia Live Training
Dementia Live® is a high-impact, dementia simulation experience that immerses participants into life with dementia, resulting in a deeper understanding of what it’s like to live with cognitive impairment and sensory change. Caregivers, professionals, and individuals will better understand the hardships and confusion that occurs for a person with dementia. This training is open to the public. It is facilitated by Frederick County Senior Services Division and Daybreak Adult Day Services. Free, pre-register.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Daybreak Adult Day Services, 7819 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick
Contact: DementiaFriendlyFrederick@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-1234
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper
Plain and blueberry pancakes, country sausage, sausage gravy, bacon, scrambled eggs, with coffee, tea and juices. To-go boxes can be arranged at the counter. Cost is free-will donation that benefits the building fund and mission extensions. By donation.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Location: Buckeystown UMC, 3440 Buckeystown Pike, Buckeystown
Contact: 301-473-2294 or buckeystownumc.org
Feb. 22
Aged Vinegar: Surprising Ways to Dip, Dress or Drink
Team up with Lebherz Oil & Vinegar Emporium for an in-depth look at the joy of true, aged balsamic vinegars as well as wine and honey vinegars. Enjoy a comparative tasting and explanation followed by a sampling of mocktails and appetizers that can be made with unique vinegars. Ages 18 and older. Pre-registration required.
Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Location: Lebherz Oil & Vinegar Emporium, 214 N. Market St., Frederick
Contact: 301-228-3996 or frederick.augusoft.net
Feb. 23
Medigap/Supplemental vs. Advantage Plans
Come learn more about these different types of Medicare programs to help determine which type of program may be the best for you.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-123
Feb. 26
Sunday Speakers: "Confluence, Harpers Ferry as Destiny"
Join Dennis Frye, Harpers Ferry chief historian (retired), and Catherine Magi, storyteller and librarian, as they bring to life the saga of this dramatic landscape through the experiences of those who lived it. Free.
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Location: Brunswick Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
Contact: 301-600-7250 or fcpl.org
Calvary UMC Community Concert Series Presents District5 Quintet
A raucous program of music, “Invitation to the Dance” inspired by dance. Free.
Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Calvary UMC, 131 W. Second St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-1464 or calvaryumc.org
Feb. 27
Landscape with Acrylic
Learn how to use this versatile art medium and a variety of techniques to improve their landscape painting skills. Explore and enjoy! Previous students welcome. Instructor: Jeanne McDermott. $40, pre-register (4-weeks).
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
