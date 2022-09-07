The Indian Association of Frederick will host Festival of India on Sept. 10 at the William R. Talley Rec. Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. The free event showcases the diversity of India through classical and folk music and dance, art and crafts, food, clothing and vendor displays.
For those who embrace Frederick’s growing diversity, this will be a family-friendly gala full of colors, scents and sounds of India.
Like past years, local and state public officials will attend the event to show support for the Indian community of Frederick. The evening will feature performances from children and adults. Since India is a land of many co-cultures, performances will represent music and dance of several states, as well as popular Bollywood.
Attendees will be able to sample a variety of Indian food as well. There will be snack items, meals, desserts and drinks from local Indian restaurants.
Art and crafts business vendors will be onsite, including henna designs, jewelry and clothing.
Until the pandemic, this event has continually and successfully drawn overwhelming public response. Not only does it offer a representative insight into the Indian culture to the Frederick community, but it also engages residents from all over the Baltimore/D.C. metro area in multicultural enrichment. With tremendous community response, a few years’ events were standing-only room.
IAF, Inc. is a nonprofit volunteer organization of the Indian community in the Frederick area. The association has organized the Festival of India every year since 2002.
