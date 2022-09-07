The Indian Association of Frederick will host Festival of India on Sept. 10 at the William R. Talley Rec. Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. The free event showcases the diversity of India through classical and folk music and dance, art and crafts, food, clothing and vendor displays.

For those who embrace Frederick’s growing diversity, this will be a family-friendly gala full of colors, scents and sounds of India.

