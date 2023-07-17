The world premiere of “Fever Dreams (of Animals on the Verge of Extinction)” at the Contemporary American Theater Festival has a title weighted with more existential dread than the play it describes — much to my relief and delight.
To be sure, marital infidelity, the subject Jeffrey Lieber’s play tackles head-on, cuts to the bone of life’s meaning, and this show pulls no punches when it comes to demonstrating all the ugliness of secretive relationships. In fact, it probes more deeply into the dysfunctions of that kind of lifestyle than I typically see in modern theater.
After more than an hour of watching secrets and repressed emotions that have been simmering for decades reach their boiling point, we hear the character Adele, played manically by Marika Engelhardt of “Knives and Skin” fame, crystalize the most wrenching part of secret affairs when she screams, “There are things you get and things he gets, and that is how it works.”
For almost 30 years, she has isolated her romantic emotional needs in two distinct buckets: one for her husband, with whom she has raised a son, and one for her husband’s best friend from college, whom she meets for periodic weekend getaways at a mountain cabin.
But more than separating emotions, she has created two realities with drastically conflicting sets of facts. In one of these worlds she must confront the reality of death; in the other, there is only fun — or so she had hoped.
The whole situation gives lie to the notion that long-term relationships with multiple partners are workable so long as everyone involved has full knowledge. To a large degree, the secrecy is the point. The misperception of emotional safety comes from the fact that one partner knows certain things and another one does not.
That sense of emotional safety born of secrecy, however, is rapidly deteriorating for her lover, Zachary, played by Tim Decker, whose enormous physical stature on the Shepherdstown Opera House’s tiny stage is dwarfed by his looming insecurity. In his raw vulnerability, we see that some “things” that come from long-term relationships are damaging to live without. In an especially painful moment, he discovers he has been living without access to a vital piece of his relationship with Adele, a piece that it is too late to ever recover.
Adele’s husband, Miller, played by Stef Tovar, best known for the 2011 film “Contagion,” is also discovering he can no longer bear one of the great costs of her affair: the loss of his best friend. The two men were never as bound together as Arthur and Lancelot, and their situation is less tense absent the political pressure to burn their shared love at the stake for treason, but the important role they played in each other’s lives has been disrupted for far too long. The emergence of a crisis without the support of his friend pushes him into thoughts of suicide.
As dark as that sounds, as mentioned, the existential dread is not as severe as the title implies. Partly that is thanks to the characters’ natural fun-loving demeanors. When someone reserves an entire relationship just for fun, fun will be had, and the audience is brought into that. Even in the darker moments, the couple can’t resist making their witty, truly enjoyable jokes.
But more importantly, despite having fallen into a hardened toxic pattern, the characters exhibit the potential to learn and change. The show provides us with a weird metaphor about an extinct type of beetle that could only produce offspring when a mating pair killed a third member of its species to use as an incubator. At times, it seems possible that this human love triangle could go in a similar direction.
It’s not a fluffy, unrealistic ending. It’s an ending that reminds the characters and the audiences of their power to always choose a new path.
Special plaudits should go out to the show’s scenic designer, Misha Kachman, for a set that transforms every inch of the tiny stage into useful performance space. The gorgeous backdrop of an autumnal mountain scene outside the cabin window contributes much to a calming aesthetic, which is useful in helping to manage any stress felt during the show’s tensest moments.
Erik Anderson’s MA in medieval literature only qualifies him to write about Chaucer, but he’s going to tell you about local theater anyway.
