Whether you love to knit or are just learning, FiberFest is a day of fibery goodness!
This year’s FiberFest runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick.
Meet with more than 50 vendors that serve the knitting and crocheting crowd.
Pop-Up Poutine and Patisserie and Traditional Authentic Mexican Food will serve food throughout the day.
Meet Al the Alpaca in person and more of his barnyard friends.
Tickets are free when you sign up for them online in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/frederick-fiberfest-2021-tickets-170233766779. The first 50 people to register will receive a FiberFest pin. Tickets are $5 at the door the day of the event.
