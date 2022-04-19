Frederick FiberFest is back in this year with two dates: April 23 and Oct. 22, both at the Frederick Fairgrounds.
The spring event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 and includes all kinds of fibery goodness for all ages. Enjoy local yarn dyers and spinners, more than 60 fibery vendors and a kid zone (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
Local food trucks onsite include Eklectic Coffee, Pop-Up Poutine & Patisserie and Traditional Authentic Mexican Food.
New this spring is the Frederick County Master Gardeners Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., where you can find thousands of plants and other gardening items.
