By Lauren LaRocca
Staying true to their mission to be of service to their community, members of the Clustered Spires Quilt Guild work on several projects throughout the year and donate quilts and blankets — and occasionally fidget mats — to individuals, nonprofits, senior centers and others in need in the Frederick area.
Fidget mats are small, sewn quilts that include various trinkets and fabric textures. They are designed for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, as well as some disorders on the autism spectrum, to engage with and keep their hands occupied. They are relatively small, so as to be suitable to put in a person’s lap or on a tabletop in front of them.
Last fall, guild members created fidget mats to donate to the dementia unit at Homewood. Olga Schrichte, longtime quilter and member of the guild, taught members her method for making the mats and showed examples.
“Think of it as an activity mat for an adult, rather than a child,” Schrichte said.
Several members created additional mats to give to friends and family.
Guild member Becky Lyon created two for the husband of friend Sally Sinn.
“When he got home from rehab, Becky came by with her prototype, and it was a hit. He responded to it so well,” recalled Sinn, who cares for her husband at their home. “I hung it on the wall so he could reach over at night and feel it.”
Sinn’s husband, Alvin Barnes, is 88 and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s about 10 years ago. Sinn said his disease is advanced to the point where he explores his world through touch and tactile sensations. He has not been able to respond to a vision test for about two years, so she is not sure how well he can see, making the sense of touch all the more important.
“He will reach out and touch my sweater,” she said. “It’s important for him to relate to his world this way. The fidget mats are soothing to him in two ways: It’s something he can manage with his fine motor skills, and it’s familiar to him. When he’s at the table, I can see him looking for the fidget mat if it’s not in front of him.”
Lyon said anyone with a sewing machine and basic sewing skills can learn to make a fidget mat and customize it to the recipient. They can be as simple or elaborate as desired.
“Birthdays and Christmas would come around, and what do you get him?” Sinn said about her husband. “Fidget mats were the perfect gift for him.”
