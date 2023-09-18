Abba_New2.jpg

When my first daughter was about 2 months old, I posted a half-sincere question to my Facebook friends: Does playing ABBA count as connecting my daughter with her Swedish heritage? I got a range of responses from joking to strongly opinionated, but nothing that really helped me parse the issue.

This month, my wife and I brought home our third baby girl in three years, and I’m still not sure whether I think listening to a modern band like ABBA “counts” as an authentically Swedish experience. I just know that since my father died in 2015, I have been clinging to this ‘70s Nordic pop sensation to feel some kind of connection to his Swedish ethnic identity.

 

Swedish heritage is so much more than ABBA & IKEA.

Mark your calendar: Leif Erikson Day is October 9th.

Lycka till! (well wishes/good luck)

