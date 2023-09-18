When my first daughter was about 2 months old, I posted a half-sincere question to my Facebook friends: Does playing ABBA count as connecting my daughter with her Swedish heritage? I got a range of responses from joking to strongly opinionated, but nothing that really helped me parse the issue.
This month, my wife and I brought home our third baby girl in three years, and I’m still not sure whether I think listening to a modern band like ABBA “counts” as an authentically Swedish experience. I just know that since my father died in 2015, I have been clinging to this ‘70s Nordic pop sensation to feel some kind of connection to his Swedish ethnic identity.
The arrival of the “Music of ABBA” tour at the Weinberg Center this week seems as good a reason as any for me to make some sense of that attachment.
Growing up close to my mother’s Irish-American family in Maryland, I never had much of a relationship with my dad’s family or their native culture. He came from a small immigrant community in Oakland, Nebraska. The Swedish Consul-General and the governor of Nebraska signed a proclamation in 1987 naming Oakland “The Swedish capital of America,” a designation the town has worn proudly ever since. But when my dad was a kid there in the 1930s and ‘40s, all the town’s adults, including my grandparents, actively conspired to keep the Swedish language and culture away from his generation.
It’s weird to think Midwestern white people feared discrimination, but they had good reasons for feeling that 20th-century America wasn’t a country welcoming of cultural differences. Besides, my grandfather’s young adulthood in Sweden seems to have been troubled, so he kept almost all knowledge of his birth family and hometown away from his children.
In short, my dad’s parents made sure he didn’t have much Swedish heritage to pass forward by the time he started having kids of his own at the age of 50. But as a testament to the strength of cultural identity, my grandparents and their community couldn’t help letting some of it slip through to him. There’s only so much you can do to change who you are, and kids see everything.
Like his father before him, a child’s misbehavior could prompt my dad to shout “Jävla pojke!” or “Jävla flicka!” Sometimes, when I was staring into space, my dad would come up behind me and inquire, “Vad ser du, pojke?” Passing him the salt would often elicit a hearty “tack så mycket!”
He was more deeply Swedish than I even knew. I thought he was just acting silly when he’d sometimes pronounce the word “juice” with a y sound or say “dunder” instead of “thunder,” but I have since learned those are Swedish words.
A smattering of phrases and pronunciations were about all the pieces of Sweden he carried with him. He remembered a lot of Scandinavian dishes from his childhood but never liked them, so my siblings and I never tried pickled herring or any of the weird stuff my grandfather used to do with sour milk.
Still, my dad always held a complicated, unfulfilled longing to be closer to his parents’ culture. It’s an odd feeling to be simultaneously attached to an entire culture and alienated from it. To experience one’s own family as both familiar and foreign is especially destabilizing.
Having never known my Swedish grandparents and having always been rooted in Irish-American traditions, I shared very little of my father’s dissonance. But when he died, suddenly everything Swedish reminded me of him, and I felt a strange calling to fulfill his wish for tighter cultural ties to our ancestors — ties that I could pass on to his grandchildren so they can always point to a legacy he left in their lives.
I soon discovered, however, that learning the language, history and customs of a foreign culture is hard, and since my father died, I’ve dealt with family and personal health crises all while starting marriage and fatherhood. Thanks to DuoLingo, I’ve learned about 250 Swedish words, and thanks to several online ancestry resources and lots of family help, I finally learned the names of my dad’s paternal grandparents in Sweden.
But really, the only way I’ve found to make a quick, accessible, low-effort connection to my Swedish heritage is to turn on my ABBA playlist.
It doesn’t take much to explain the appeal of their music. I’m particularly drawn to the keyboard stylings of ABBA composer and performer Benny Andersson. Under his deft fingers, a simple piano can sound as lightly joyful as a carnival calliope or as deeply powerful as a cathedral pipe organ. Shades of both moods pervade the group’s 1979 hit, “Chiquitita,” a go-to pop staple for comforting broken-hearted young women.
But of course, “Chiquitita” is very conspicuously not a Swedish word. Like the themes of most of their canon, it was intentionally borrowed from another culture. The only thing Swedish about ABBA is that three of the band’s four members are native to there and the country was the band’s home base.
Somehow, that seems to be enough for me most of the time. It seems silly, but just knowing that encountering ABBA will mean occasionally reading the words “Sweden” and “Swedish” fills me with a sense of nostalgic comfort. Sweden is a small country with a slightly smaller population than Pennsylvania, and there are just not that many ways of encountering its presence in Maryland at all, let alone in a way that is as fun and popular as ABBA.
When their first new album in 40 years dropped in 2021, I appreciated how easy it was to scroll through social media and simply click on articles that would describe the band’s history in my ancestral land. I’d linger on the little narrative detours centered on the recording studio in downtown Stockholm and delight in the descriptions of the nearby archipelago island where Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus collaborated on their not-really-Swedish music.
Their two main singers, Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, are so linguistically talented that the group has made studio recordings of most of their music in multiple languages, including Swedish. I do listen to some of their Swedish versions, but they are slightly harder to find that the English recordings, and listening to them is challenging for my novice grasp of the language. The Swedish renditions are not mere translations but new stories that compete with the headspace I have reserved for the English versions.
Besides, English is the primary language of their music for much the same reason my grandparents wanted English to be my father’s language — acceptance. I think the public issues they’ve had trying to jibe their Swedishness with their international appeal is one of the reasons I relate to them so easily.
They caused a great controversy when they won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden with their English version of “Waterloo.” Traditionally, contestants represent their home countries in their native languages, but ABBA knew they were talented enough for international stardom, and the Swedish language with its few million speakers wouldn’t get them there.
Europe and Sweden needed them to be Swedish. Globalist neoliberal consumerism needed them to be cross-cultural. Of course, it’s impossible to be fully both, but choosing one over the other can also seem impossible.
Erik Anderson is a freelance writer in Frederick who cares about few things more than the history of his community. Email him at erikanderson07@gmail.com.
(1) comment
Swedish heritage is so much more than ABBA & IKEA.
Mark your calendar: Leif Erikson Day is October 9th.
Lycka till! (well wishes/good luck)
