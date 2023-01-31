Fire in Ice has grown to become the most popular First Saturday event each year, offering the town a bit of a bright spot in the dead of winter, with ice sculptures and live music throughout downtown Frederick.
This February, it will grow to become even larger.
Event host Downtown Frederick Partnership recently announced Fire in Ice will expand to two days this year, over Friday and Saturday (Feb. 3 and 4).
Visitors can watch live ice carving from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 3 at Everedy Square or venture to Carroll Creek Amphitheater for fire performances by Pyrophoria at 7 and 8 p.m.
On Saturday, more than 120 ice-carved statues will be displayed throughout town from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
DFP will also add two new attractions to this year’s event: an Ice Games Center at 331 N. Market St. and a Polar Lounge (think ice couch) at 15 E. Sixth St.
Because this event is so popular, DFP urges visitors to use offsite parking sites and take a free shuttle into town. Parking will be available at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, Nymeo Field and the Frederick Fairgrounds, and shuttles will be running throughout the day, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., to and from each of these locations.
To also help manage traffic, all downtown parking decks will have a $10 flat fee from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The police and professional flaggers will be working traffic, and no turns will be allowed at the Market/Patrick and Church/Market intersections.
“We’ve expanded to Friday to help spread out the heavy attendance over two days,” says Christine Van Bloem, DFP marketing manager. “All in all, big changes to make the event even better — and safer for pedestrians.”
