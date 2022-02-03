Fire in Ice is returning to the streets of downtown Frederick on Saturday.
The Downtown Frederick Partnership’s annual event — which takes place during the February First Saturday celebration — was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
“It’s exciting to bring it back,” said Kara Norman, the partnership’s executive director. “There’s a lot of positive feelings from both the business community and those who love to come out and check out all the ice.”
More than 100 ice sculptures will be on display around downtown from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Norman said. An interactive map on the partnership’s website shows the location and name of each sculpture.
Plus, the event will feature all the typical First Saturday elements, like pop-up shopping, art gallery openings and more. Food trucks will be stationed at the Carroll Creek amphitheater.
In years past, the partnership has hosted fire dancers and facilitated an ice bar on Carroll Creek. Those events aren’t happening this year in an effort to avoid too many people congregating in a small space, Norman said.
“You plan an event like this many, many moons in advance,” Norman said. “When we were making these decisions, we consulted with a lot of our government partners.”
The partnership encourages visitors to park for free at Nymeo Field, where a free shuttle will take them downtown to the Visitor Center. The bus will run about every 15 minutes from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m., with the last one leaving the Visitor Center at 9:45 p.m. Masks are required on board.
“It’s great to have a free alternative and make it really nice and easy for folks to get downtown,” Norman said.
Otherwise, visitors can park in any of the downtown garages for a flat rate of $6.
A dining guide, information about public restroom access, designated ride-sharing zones and more can be found at downtownfrederick.org.
