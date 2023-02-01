Elizabeth ChaseElizabeth Chase was trained in opera and musical theater in Pittsburgh and more recently branched off to writing and producing pop and country music. Now the 24-year-old singer-songwriter is based in Frederick and has recently released an album of original songs, “Peace Love & Pianos,” for which she wrote lyrics and played all the instruments.
During Fire in Ice, she will perform a mix of well-known covers and originals at 5 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4 outside Earthly Elements at 33 N. Market St, Frederick.
