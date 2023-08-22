A646932F-ED60-4F53-8279-94EAD5CE7379.jpeg

The inaugural Black Frederick Festival will hit Carroll Creek Linear Park in downtown Frederick on Aug. 26. The all-day event celebrates cultures of Continental Africa, African American, and the Black community in Frederick County.

Attendees of all backgrounds are encouraged to participate in this family-friendly event, created through a partnership between the Association of Nigerians in Frederick and BlackFrederick.com to celebrate the Black diaspora and local Black culture and history.

