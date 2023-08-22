The inaugural Black Frederick Festival will hit Carroll Creek Linear Park in downtown Frederick on Aug. 26. The all-day event celebrates cultures of Continental Africa, African American, and the Black community in Frederick County.
Attendees of all backgrounds are encouraged to participate in this family-friendly event, created through a partnership between the Association of Nigerians in Frederick and BlackFrederick.com to celebrate the Black diaspora and local Black culture and history.
“We have done smaller events in the past but nothing of this magnitude,” said Chantell Duckett, executive director of BlackFrederick.com. “We cannot express the excitement of finally having a cultural festival in Frederick celebrating both African and American heritage and culture together.”
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Frederick and will include music and performances throughout the day, children’s activities, educational opportunities, merchandise, food trucks, and a beer and wine tent. Entrance is free
