Peter Michael and his wife Vicki Michael at their home, Cooling Springs Farm, in Adamstown in 2018.

Peter Michael knew his family came to the U.S. from Switzerland in the 1700s, but that’s about all he knew about it.

When the internet began providing outlets for genealogical information two decades ago, Michael came into contact with a distant cousin based in Arizona who was researching the family and had discovered a whole line of Michaels, then known as Michels, dating back to the 1200s.

Doc1981

Very interesting; it is often educational and entertaining to explore our roots, both good and bad. And I don’t judge them.

artandarchitecture

I do look forward to giving the book a read. Over at Amazon, Deborah Brower mentions that although your family was part of the Underground Railroad, your family also owned quite a few slaves. By the time Maryland ended slavery, Nov. 1, 1864, your ancestor Ezra Michael, still owned ten slaves, which there was no record of him ever freeing.

I hope to read some thoughts on why you believe that founders who purchased slaves should not all be summarily demonized, destroyed, and erased from history.

As your book is a modern Gold Medal Book Prize Winner, I'm concerned it will take my full critical attention to every phrase written to decipher what info has been left off by the curating editors. I look forward to reading the bibliography. I like to read the original historic relics for myself, without any Newsspeak forced vocabulary, and numeric revisionism.

