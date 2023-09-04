Peter Michael knew his family came to the U.S. from Switzerland in the 1700s, but that’s about all he knew about it.
When the internet began providing outlets for genealogical information two decades ago, Michael came into contact with a distant cousin based in Arizona who was researching the family and had discovered a whole line of Michaels, then known as Michels, dating back to the 1200s.
Michael was intrigued by the story of Frantz Ludwig Michel, in particular, an early 1700s explorer and humanitarian who was the first European to venture into Western Maryland, including the land that is now Frederick County.
“When I first learned about the identity of my Swiss ancestors, I thought, that is very interesting, and I kind of tucked that away in the back of my mind for a long time,” Michael said during a recent interview.
Two years ago, he dug deeper into his Swiss history, specifically Frantz Michel’s story. “In my mind, I was just going to write something up for the family, put it between two covers, and distribute it. But it was so interesting, I thought, this deserves a wider audience,” he said.
His work resulted in the 370-page book “First Explorer,” a biography of Michel, published in the spring and available on Amazon.
Michael found his ancestors were a very distinguished family from Switzerland. Frantz Michel, who was well educated, would inherit the title of Lord from his family. Back then, noble men would graduate from from university and then work as a military officer for a Swiss ally. But Michel apparently didn’t enjoy the work and saw a different path for his life which lead to exploring and humanitarianism.
During the 1700s, there was fierce religious persecution. Michel and two wealthy friends were against the condemnation and decided to help. They set up an international rescue operation with Queen Anne of Britain for religious and war refugees, where they were resettled in the new world and other Britain colonies.
“Michel was the youngest of the three,” noted Michael. “His job was to go to the new world and found colonies to receive these refugees.” He founded six, the most famous of which being located in Pennsylvania Dutch Country. Others were in Virginia and the Carolinas. Maryland authorities had told Michel he did not need to establish a colony and could place refugees wherever they wanted.
Meanwhile, Michael’s present-day Adamstown home was founded in 1768 by Michel’s youngest of four sons, Andrew (Michael’s fourth great-grandfather). The four sons had grown up in Price William County, Virginia, but there was not much opportunity there, and Frederick County was booming in the 1760s.
Andrew Michel moved to the area in 1762 and built a large foundry on the current site of Sky Stage in downtown Frederick. Selling the site in 1768, Michel moved to the 447-acre Adamstown property for the remainder of his life.
“The particular location he purchased, his father explored in 1704,” Michael said.
Michael is the seventh generation to live on the farm. “When my grandkids visit, they are the ninth generation.”
While researching the book, Michael was able to find information thanks to lengthly written records in a variety of sources, as well as oral history passed on by generations.
“When I was a kid, my family used to come up here and visit my father’s aunts and uncles in this house,” he said. “I have been coming here since I was an infant. … I heard what my father and grandfather had to say about the house and history and farm. I grew up with a lot of it.”
While compiling the research, Michael found his ancestor’s refugee work very humbling and has found a long line of public service throughout his family history.
He hopes that those who read the book will take away a better understanding of the area’s history. While the U.S. refugee resettlement program did not start until World War II, Michael notes the root of the program can be traced back to the work of his ancestor, Frantz Michel.
Very interesting; it is often educational and entertaining to explore our roots, both good and bad. And I don’t judge them.
I do look forward to giving the book a read. Over at Amazon, Deborah Brower mentions that although your family was part of the Underground Railroad, your family also owned quite a few slaves. By the time Maryland ended slavery, Nov. 1, 1864, your ancestor Ezra Michael, still owned ten slaves, which there was no record of him ever freeing.
I hope to read some thoughts on why you believe that founders who purchased slaves should not all be summarily demonized, destroyed, and erased from history.
As your book is a modern Gold Medal Book Prize Winner, I'm concerned it will take my full critical attention to every phrase written to decipher what info has been left off by the curating editors. I look forward to reading the bibliography. I like to read the original historic relics for myself, without any Newsspeak forced vocabulary, and numeric revisionism.
