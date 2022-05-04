Support local businesses by shopping with an independent retailer, eating at a local restaurant, supporting local artists and exploring downtown Frederick during this month’s First Saturday event on May 7.
Enjoy festivities from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., when the streets are filled with live music and entertainment.
As a celebration of spring, you can find works of art all over the sidewalks of downtown Frederick during May First Saturday. Chalk artists will create their masterpieces throughout the day, and they remain on display all day, weather permitting.
Downtown businesses celebrate First Saturday with their own unique events. From in-store tastings and gallery openings to artist and vendor exhibitions, each month brings something new to explore.
For more information, contact event host Downtown Frederick Partnership at 301-698-8118 or mainstreet@downtownfrederick.org. For the most up-to-date event information and an interactive event map, visit downtownfrederick.org/may-first-saturday.
