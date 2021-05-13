John Hiatt will return to the Weinberg Center stage with friend and collaborator Jerry Douglas and his band on Nov. 19 with a new tour following the release of their album "Leftover Feelings."
This is the first new show announced for the Weinberg Center’s 2021-2022 season, with more announcements to follow in the coming weeks and a full season announcement on Aug. 5.
John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band will release "Leftover Feelings" on May 21 via New West Records. The 11-song set was produced by Jerry Douglas and recorded at Historic RCA Studio B in Nashville, Tennessee. A meeting of two American music giants in a legendary setting, Leftover Feelings is neither a bluegrass album nor a return to Hiatt’s 1980s days with slide guitar greats Ry Cooder and Sonny Landreth. There’s no drummer, yet these grooves are deep and true. And while the up-tempo songs are, as ever, filled with delightful internal rhyme and sly aggression, The Jerry Douglas Band’s empathetic musicianship nudges Hiatt to performances that are startlingly vulnerable.
The album release is followed by a national tour starting in late August and running through the end of 2021.
Tickets for the Weinberg Center show start at $39 and may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org or by calling 301-600-2828.
