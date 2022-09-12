The Film Lovers in Carroll County, aka FLICC, will bring attention to the obstacles military veterans face when returning home with screenings of the 1946 World War II drama “The Best Years of Our Lives” at 1 p.m. (captioned) and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster.
A post-screening panel discussion, What Challenges Vets Face Now & Then, will follow the matinee showing. Local veterans and the Veterans Independence Project will talk about the obstacles vets face when they return home, among them PTSD, homelessness and disability, as well as ways in which people can support veterans in their community.
This epic drama follows Fred, Al and Homer, three World War II veterans facing difficulties as they re-enter civilian life. Fred (Dana Andrews) is a war hero who, unable to compete with more highly skilled workers, has to return to his low-wage soda jerk job. Bank executive Al (Fredric March) gets into trouble for offering favorable loans to veterans. After losing both hands in the war, Homer (Harold Russell) returns to his loving fiancée but must struggle to adjust. An engrossing look at the triumphs and travails of war veterans, “The Best Years of Our Lives” has a message that speaks to the overall American experience.
The film runs 2 hours 52 minutes and is not rated. Tickets are $7 for adults; $6 for ages 25 and under and 60 and up. Veterans get free tickets at the door. Tickets are available online or at the box office. Face masks are optional inside the Carroll Arts Center. These health policies may be modified in the future. Read the Carroll Arts Center’s most current health and safety protocols at carrollcountyartscouncil.org/covid-19-policies. Call 410-848-7272 or visit carrollcountyartscouncil.org for more information.
