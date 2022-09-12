Best Years of our Lives.jpg

"Best Years of our Lives."

 Courtesy photo

The Film Lovers in Carroll County, aka FLICC, will bring attention to the obstacles military veterans face when returning home with screenings of the 1946 World War II drama “The Best Years of Our Lives” at 1 p.m. (captioned) and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster.

A post-screening panel discussion, What Challenges Vets Face Now & Then, will follow the matinee showing. Local veterans and the Veterans Independence Project will talk about the obstacles vets face when they return home, among them PTSD, homelessness and disability, as well as ways in which people can support veterans in their community.

