Deepfakes are getting harder and harder to spot these days, and Flying Dog Brewery’s latest release is no different. What looks like a delicious IPA from the Frederick-based brewery, wrapped in original Ralph Steadman art, is actually the brewery’s first non-alcoholic release, and one that will make you question everything you thought you knew about non-alcoholic beer.
What on the surface smells and tastes like an IPA is in fact a masterful forgery engineered to trick the senses. Using Mosaic, Simcoe and Citra hops, Flying Dog’s innovative brewers have crafted a smooth-drinking brew with an aroma and flavor profile dominated by hop notes of orange, grapefruit, mango and passionfruit.
While the NA market has dramatically improved in recent years, Deepfake’s hop dominant flavor profile raises the bar. The experts in Flying Dog’s brewhouse went back to their beer school notebooks and tweaked each and every part of the brewing process to ensure they were capturing the maximum flavor compounds every step of the way. The result is a delicious IPA-imposter with a medium body and clean finish
Deepfake Non-Alcoholic IPA is the brewery’s first NA release and the newest addition to their year-round lineup. The NA IPA started being shipped to distributors on July 2 in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans.
Learn more at flyingdog.com.
