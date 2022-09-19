Freedom of speech is always under attack, and Flying Dog Brewery is always ready for the fight. This September, as part of the efforts behind Banned Books Week, the brewery’s focus is on the banning of books. For a week, Flying Dog will celebrate the countless books that have been censored, removed or restricted from bookshelves for the past century by launching a takeover of Little Free Libraries across Frederick and beyond.
Marked with signage reminiscent of a burning page, the Little Free Libraries taken over by Flying Dog are packed with titles that have been banned and challenged. In each book is a Flying Dog bookmark that proudly states, “I’m with the banned.” These community-based, “take a book/leave a book” bookstalls selected by the brewery range from residential boxes to locations within retailers, museums and bars.
