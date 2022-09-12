To celebrate their shared history and commemorate their founder George Stranahan, Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey and Flying Dog Brewery created two new specialty products for what they call The Osopher project. Having collaborated over the years to share beer mash and barrels, The Osopher project marks the first joint product release for the two companies.
George Stranahan — astrophysicist, writer, photographer, entrepreneur, rancher and philanthropist — founded the Flying Dog Brewpub in Aspen, Colorado, in 1990, a decade after discovering the “flying dog” while on a mountaineering trip to K2, the world’s deadliest mountain. The Flying Dog brand expanded to become one of the top 50 production breweries in the U.S. and continues to produce beer at its brewery in Frederick.
In 2004, George Stranahan and Jess Graber co-founded Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, Colorado’s first legal distillery since Prohibition, in downtown Denver. The original Stranahan’s Whiskey utilized mash from Flying Dog’s Road Dog Porter.
The limited-edition beer created for The Osopher project is an imperial version of the original Road Dog Porter that has been aged in 10-year-old Stranahan’s Whiskey barrels. Road Dog was also the beginning of Flying Dog’s collaboration with the internationally renowned artist Ralph Steadman, whose art continues to grace Flying Dog labels.
The result of barrel aging the porter is a smooth explosion of chocolate, vanilla cream cocoa beans, toasted pecans, toffee and maple, with added notes of caramel, spice and a hint of tobacco from the whiskey. After the imperial Road Dog Porter had aged in the Stranahan’s barrels, they were returned to Stranahan’s distillery in Colorado.
With the barrels, Stranahan’s created The Osopher, the oldest whiskey Stranahan’s has ever bottled. The Osopher matured for four more months in the same barrels used to age Flying Dog’s Road Dog Porter, in addition to the 11 years it had already carefully aged at the distillery.
“The teams at Flying Dog and Stranahan’s loved the idea of commemorating George in a way that spoke to the art, science and creativity that he instilled in both companies,” said Jim Caruso, CEO at Flying Dog Brewery. “George was a man of many talents [who] considered himself a ‘pilgrimosopher,’ so The Osopher speaks to the idea that you can pursue anything if you’re just crazy enough to try it.”
The Osophers from both brands will feature the original Road Dog artwork by Steadman.
Hand-bottled and packaged in a commemorative box, Flying Dog’s The Osopher (12% ABV) is available in limited-edition 750 ml bottles at retail locations in Maryland. Visit the brewery’s Beer Finder to locate inventory at flyingdog.com for details.
