Flying Dog Brewery and Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar will team up to host the Killer Christmas Party from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at Shuckin’ Shack, 41 S. Market St., Frederick.
This festive fiesta will feature a killer coat drive, ugly sweater contest, Killer Hard Tea specials and not-so-standard photos with special guest Santy Claws.
To help support neighbors in the Frederick community through the cold winter months, attendees are encouraged to bring new or gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarves for the coat drive. Coats and accessories collected at the event will be donated to the Frederick Rescue Mission, a local organization that seeks to rescue lives from poverty, homelessness and chemical dependency.
Attendees who donate a coat will be entered into a raffle to win prizes. Guests will also have the opportunity to compete for awards in the evening’s ugly sweater contest. Embracing that time-honored tradition of donning hideous holiday apparel, all are encouraged to wear their worst and battle it out for one of three top spots to be awarded at 7:30 p.m. during the event.
The Killer Christmas Party is being held in honor of the recent release of Killer Hard Tea, the latest Gonzo Drinks release from Flying Dog Brewery.
