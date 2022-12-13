UC Flying Dog Killer Tea.jpg

Killer Hard Tea will be featured at this year's Killer Christmas Party, hosted by Flying Dog Brewery.

 Flying Dog Brewery

Flying Dog Brewery and Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar will team up to host the Killer Christmas Party from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at Shuckin’ Shack, 41 S. Market St., Frederick.

This festive fiesta will feature a killer coat drive, ugly sweater contest, Killer Hard Tea specials and not-so-standard photos with special guest Santy Claws.

