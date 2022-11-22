Former West Virginia State Folklorist Emily Hilliard will talk about folklore and read from her newest book, “Making Our Future: Visionary Folklore and Everyday Culture in Appalachia,” at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 in Shepherd University’s Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education auditorium.

The event is free and open to the public.

