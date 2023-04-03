The line between professional theater and community theater couldn’t be clearer. Actors who perform in the former are paid, while actors in the latter are not. The theater-going public tends to assume there’s a great difference in quality between these two types of live entertainment, but Frederick is fortunate enough to have the Other Voices Theatre company, where instead of standing on opposite sides of a line, professional and community theater enjoy a direct complementary relationship with each other.
In addition to its community theater, which produces regular shows cast through open auditions, OVT runs what executive director Donna Grim calls a “pre-professional” theatrical dance company for children ages 8 to 18.
For the past 20 years, the dance school side has staged a unique annual production at the Weinberg Center that gives “the dance company students a vehicle so they can experience what it is like to be in a professional production,” Grim said.
For most of the company’s history, that production has been a re-worked version of the “Alice in Wonderland” story that placed seasoned actors — both professional and veteran amateurs — in the lead speaking roles and cast students in a wide array of supporting dance ensemble roles.
A few years ago, Grim decided she wanted to do something different, so she partnered with fellow playwright Steve Steele to write a new musical version of the “Wizard of Oz” that allows for the same relationship between experienced actors and student dancers. Grim says her new production is different from other versions of the story. It hews closer to the book by L. Frank Baum than to the 1939 Hollywood film adaptation starring Judy Garland but is rare among all versions for telling the story from the perspective of Dorothy’s dog, Toto.
“At first, it was a little strange to be offered the role of Toto,” said Adam Blackstock, a grown man with 20 years of community theater experience who now plays the small dog. “Then, when you read the script, you’re like, ‘OK, I get it. He’s the one who connects with the audience. He’s the one who narrates the introduction to a lot of the scenes.’ He’s almost like another character who is equal to the Scarecrow and the Lion, so it isn’t as weird as you would think.”
He said being one of the more experienced actors in the show places him in a mentorship role for the students, but he and the other adults in the show have been delightfully surprised to discover that the teaching and learning goes both ways.
“A lot of the adults, we are not naturally the best dancers,” he said. “The dancers are very giving of their time — the times when they are actually teaching us a step or reviewing a step.”
Grim said the truly unique aspect of the show is the music. She shopped around many songwriters to find a variety of new dance tunes that cover the full range of her school’s offerings, including tap, ballet and contemporary. She believes the most notable piece is the “Emerald City” number, which she describes as a 1920s-style musical.
“It has a pretty up-tempo beat, and it has all of the main characters,” she said. “It’s the most up-tempo number in the production.”
Like the “Alice” production before it, Grim wants the “Wizard of Oz” to be a dance company staple for years to come, so the dancers at different levels can move into more difficult roles as they gain experience.
“This is a dance repertoire company, and that is the goal of a repertoire company: to have a rep,” she said. “Other companies will do the ‘Nutcracker.’ This is my ‘Nutcracker.’”
After getting accustomed to the new show over a few cycles, Grim hopes to return to the “Alice in Wonderland” production at some point, possibly alternating it with the “Wizard of Oz” year over year. She said many of the company’s now-professional alumni look back fondly at that original production and express interest in volunteering for the adult lead roles.
Blackstock said a lot of children’s theater and dance companies have trouble making shows that adults find entertaining, but he thinks OVT has solved that problem with their intentional mixing of talent levels.
“I think one of the benefits of it being a blended cast, in terms of being a diverse age range and actors and dancers coming together, is the show is something that will appeal to all ages,” he said. “I think as an audience member, you like seeing someone on the stage who reminds you of you. Someone who is an adult might reluctantly see something like this if the entire cast was young people.”
Erik Anderson’s MA in medieval literature only qualifies him to write about Chaucer, but he’s going to tell you about local theater anyway.
