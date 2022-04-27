in10se bbq
Friday Location: Steinhardt, 5 to 8 p.m.
Saturday Location: Rosie Cheeks Distillery Grand Opening, 2 to 8:30 p.m.
—
Rollin Smoke Meats N Sweets
Friday Location: Monocacy Brewing
Saturday Location: Ivy Hill Farm
—
Matto Press
Thursday Location: Rockwell Brewery, 4 to 8 p.m.
Friday Location: Black Ankle Vineyard, 4 to 8 p.m.
Sunday Location: Waredaca Brewing Company, noon to 6 p.m.
—
Stroker's BBQ
Thursday Location: Idiom Brewery
Saturday Location: Linganore Winecellars
—
Pop-up Poutine and Patisserie
Sunday Location: Linganore/Red Shedman
—
Firefighting BBQ Team
Saturday Location: Adkins Automotive Open House, 21036 National Pike, Boonsboro
Sunday Location: Adkins Automotive, 21036 National Pike, Boonsboro
—
D’s Delights
Thursday Location: Smoketown Creekside
Friday Location: Idiom Brewing
Sunday Location: Smoketown Creekside
—
The Garage
Saturday Location: Idiom Brewing, noon to 9 p.m.
Sunday Location: Attaboy Beer, noon to 7 p.m.
—
Yume Teriyaki Grill
Friday Location: FCPS Central Office, corner of East and All Saints streets in downtown Frederick
Saturday Location: UU Congregation, 4880 Elmer Derr Road
Sunday Location: Mount Vernon at 699 Washington Place, Baltimore
(10) comments
Food truck locations for Dec. 2-5 are published Dec. 8th, and remain up for Dec. 10th. Why does the FNP even bother?
Today is Nov. 25. Why is this "news" taking up space?
I don't know. With the climate crisis upon us, is this really necessary? Seems like a lot of CO2 release to me!
[beam][beam][beam] Climate crisis. Laughable. [beam][beam]
It would be great to have a set web page that we could bookmark and check each week!! Cant find this info anywhere else. Thank you FNP. Great service to the community.
Is there a list for this week? The article title shows the 9th through the 12th.
Our food truck list is updated every week by Thursday!
Really, then where is the updated list for Nov. 15 - 22 or Nov. 23 - 30?
Looooove food trucks! Come to Dearbought more often.
Leave Dearbought more often.
