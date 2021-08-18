The Moose Pit

Saturday Location: Linganore Winery

Sunday Location: Linganore Winery

the garage

Thursday Location: Middletown Glen, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday Location: Monocacy Brewing Co., 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Location: Monocacy Brewing Co., 2 to 7 p.m.

Sunday Location: Mad Science Brewing, noon to 4 p.m. and Baker Park 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Firefighting BBQ Team

Friday Location: Worman’s Mill

Saturday Location: Thurmont United Methodist Church

Rollin Smoke Meats N Sweets

Thursday Location: Catoctin Furnace Liquors

Saturday Location: Cold Spring Hollow Distillery

in10se bbq

Saturday Location: Walkerville Carnival Mustang Carshow

Grilled Cheese Please!

Thursday Location: Clover Hill, 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday Location: Hidden Hills Farm & Vineyard, noon to 6 p.m.

Matto Press

Thursday Location: Steinhardt Brewery

Friday Location: Milkhouse Brewery

Saturday Location: Attaboy Brewery

Sunday Location: Waredaca Brewery

Bubbque

Thursday Location: Olde Mother

Friday Location: Olde Mother

Saturday Location: Olde Mother

Blues Pizza

Thursday Location: Linganore Winery

Saturday Location: Upper Stem

Blues Bbq

Thursday Location: Attaboy Beer

D’s delights

Thursday Location: Smoketown Creekside

Friday Location: Smoketown Creekside

Saturday Location: Rockwell Brewery

Sunday Location: Smoketown Creekside

joelp77440
joelp77440

Looooove food trucks! Come to Dearbought more often.

