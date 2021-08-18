The Moose Pit
Saturday Location: Linganore Winery
Sunday Location: Linganore Winery
—
the garage
Thursday Location: Middletown Glen, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Friday Location: Monocacy Brewing Co., 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday Location: Monocacy Brewing Co., 2 to 7 p.m.
Sunday Location: Mad Science Brewing, noon to 4 p.m. and Baker Park 6 to 8:30 p.m.
—
Firefighting BBQ Team
Friday Location: Worman’s Mill
Saturday Location: Thurmont United Methodist Church
—
Rollin Smoke Meats N Sweets
Thursday Location: Catoctin Furnace Liquors
Saturday Location: Cold Spring Hollow Distillery
—
in10se bbq
Saturday Location: Walkerville Carnival Mustang Carshow
—
Grilled Cheese Please!
Thursday Location: Clover Hill, 4 to 7 p.m.
Saturday Location: Hidden Hills Farm & Vineyard, noon to 6 p.m.
—
Matto Press
Thursday Location: Steinhardt Brewery
Friday Location: Milkhouse Brewery
Saturday Location: Attaboy Brewery
Sunday Location: Waredaca Brewery
—
Bubbque
Thursday Location: Olde Mother
Friday Location: Olde Mother
Saturday Location: Olde Mother
—
Blues Pizza
Thursday Location: Linganore Winery
Saturday Location: Upper Stem
—
Blues Bbq
Thursday Location: Attaboy Beer
—
D’s delights
Thursday Location: Smoketown Creekside
Friday Location: Smoketown Creekside
Saturday Location: Rockwell Brewery
Sunday Location: Smoketown Creekside
(1) comment
Looooove food trucks! Come to Dearbought more often.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.