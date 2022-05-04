Pop-up Poutine and Patisserie
Friday Location: Lone Oak, Windridge
Saturday Location: Rocky Point Creamery
Sunday Location: Waters Orchard
—
Craving Potato Factory
Saturday Location: Linganore Winecellars
—
Rollin Smoke Meats N Sweets
Thursday Location: Middletown farmers Market
Friday Location: Homaide Brewing, Williamsport
Saturday Location: Cold Spring Hollow Distillery, Mercersburg, Pa.
—
Matto Press
Thursday Location: WTMD First Thursday, 3001 Boston St. Baltimore, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Friday Location: Mobtown Brewery, 4015 Foster Ave., #400, Baltimore, 4 to 9 p.m.
Saturday Location: Waredaca Brewery, 4017 Damascus Road, Gaithersburg, 1 to 7 p.m.
—
in10se BBq
Friday Location: Green Meadows Barnyard Band and Booze, Point of Rocks, 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday Location: Milkhouse Brewery at Stillpoint Farm, 1 to 7 p.m.
—
The Garage
Friday Location: Attaboy beer, noon to 8 p.m.
Sunday Location: Madscience Brewery, noon to 4 p.m.
—
Firefighting BBQ Team
Friday Location: Hagerstown Speedway (Hagerstown Firefighters Bonanza)
Saturday Location: Hagerstown Speedway (Hagerstown Firefighters Bonanza) and Jefferson County Fair Grounds (Truck & Tractor Pull)
(10) comments
Food truck locations for Dec. 2-5 are published Dec. 8th, and remain up for Dec. 10th. Why does the FNP even bother?
Today is Nov. 25. Why is this "news" taking up space?
I don't know. With the climate crisis upon us, is this really necessary? Seems like a lot of CO2 release to me!
[beam][beam][beam] Climate crisis. Laughable. [beam][beam]
It would be great to have a set web page that we could bookmark and check each week!! Cant find this info anywhere else. Thank you FNP. Great service to the community.
Is there a list for this week? The article title shows the 9th through the 12th.
Our food truck list is updated every week by Thursday!
Really, then where is the updated list for Nov. 15 - 22 or Nov. 23 - 30?
Looooove food trucks! Come to Dearbought more often.
Leave Dearbought more often.
