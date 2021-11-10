Rollin Smoke Meats N Sweets

Friday Location: Upper Stem Brewery

Saturday Location: Lake House Distilling

Sunday Location: Catoctin Furnace Liquors

Pop-up poutine and patisserie

Friday Location: Windridge Winery

Sunday Location: Catoctin breeze and Windridge winery

D’s delights

Friday Location: The great steinhardt

Saturday Location: Smoketown brewing station

Sunday Location: Milk house

The garage

Saturday Location: Milkhouse 2-6pm

Sunday Location: Monocacy Brewing 12-5pm

Yume Teriyaki Grill

Sunday Location: Wheatland Spring Farm + Brewery

Traditional Authentic Mexican Food

Friday Location: Attaboy, Linganore, Waredaca

Saturday Location: Linganore, Waredaca

Sunday Location: Milkhouse

Send your food truck news and photos to eatanddrink@newspost.com.

(6) comments

jloo

I don't know. With the climate crisis upon us, is this really necessary? Seems like a lot of CO2 release to me!

flyga

It would be great to have a set web page that we could bookmark and check each week!! Cant find this info anywhere else. Thank you FNP. Great service to the community.

Treva B
Treva B

Is there a list for this week? The article title shows the 9th through the 12th.

EditorialCandidates

Our food truck list is updated every week by Thursday!

joelp77440
joelp77440

Looooove food trucks! Come to Dearbought more often.

public-redux
public-redux

Leave Dearbought more often.

