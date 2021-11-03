Rollin Smoke Meats N Sweets
Thursday Location: Catoctin Furnace Liquors
Friday Location: Deliteful Dairy
Saturday Location: Rough Edges
—
Pop-up Poutine and Patisserie
Friday Location: Linganore Winery
Saturday Location: FiberFest
Sunday Location: Walkersville food truck event, Monocacy Brewery
—
Yume Teriyaki Grill
Saturday Location: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chartreuse & Co., 4005 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick
Sunday Location: noon to 6 p.m. at Homaide Brewing Co., 10212 Governor Lane Blvd., Ste. 1012, Williamsport
—
Matto Press Food Truck
Thursday Location: noon to 8 p.m. at Attaboy, 400 Sagner Ave., #400
Saturday Location: noon to 5 p.m. at Baltimore Beer Fest, Canton Waterfront Park, 3001 Boston St., Baltimore
—
D’s Delights
Saturday Location: Mad Science Brewing Co.
Sunday Location: Great Steinhardt
—
Grilled Cheese Please!
Thursday Location: 5 to 7 pm. at Villages of Ballenger Creek
Friday Location: 5 to 8 p.m. at Steinhardt Brewing
Saturday Location: noon to 3 p.m. at Worman’s Mill
Sunday Location: noon to 5:30 p.m. at Antietam Creek Vineyards, noon to 4 p.m. at Mad Science Brewing Co.
—
The garage
Friday Location: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Monocacy Brewing Company
Saturday Location: noon to 5 p.m. at Hiddenhills winery
Sunday Location: noon to 7 p.m. at Attaboy Beer
(5) comments
I don't know. With the climate crisis upon us, is this really necessary? Seems like a lot of CO2 release to me!
It would be great to have a set web page that we could bookmark and check each week!! Cant find this info anywhere else. Thank you FNP. Great service to the community.
Is there a list for this week? The article title shows the 9th through the 12th.
Looooove food trucks! Come to Dearbought more often.
Leave Dearbought more often.
