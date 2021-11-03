Rollin Smoke Meats N Sweets

Thursday Location: Catoctin Furnace Liquors

Friday Location: Deliteful Dairy

Saturday Location: Rough Edges

Pop-up Poutine and Patisserie

Friday Location: Linganore Winery

Saturday Location: FiberFest

Sunday Location: Walkersville food truck event, Monocacy Brewery

Yume Teriyaki Grill

Saturday Location: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chartreuse & Co., 4005 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick

Sunday Location: noon to 6 p.m. at Homaide Brewing Co., 10212 Governor Lane Blvd., Ste. 1012, Williamsport

Matto Press Food Truck

Thursday Location: noon to 8 p.m. at Attaboy, 400 Sagner Ave., #400

Saturday Location: noon to 5 p.m. at Baltimore Beer Fest, Canton Waterfront Park, 3001 Boston St., Baltimore

D’s Delights

Saturday Location: Mad Science Brewing Co.

Sunday Location: Great Steinhardt

Grilled Cheese Please!

Thursday Location: 5 to 7 pm. at Villages of Ballenger Creek

Friday Location: 5 to 8 p.m. at Steinhardt Brewing

Saturday Location: noon to 3 p.m. at Worman’s Mill

Sunday Location: noon to 5:30 p.m. at Antietam Creek Vineyards, noon to 4 p.m. at Mad Science Brewing Co.

The garage

Friday Location: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Monocacy Brewing Company

Saturday Location: noon to 5 p.m. at Hiddenhills winery

Sunday Location: noon to 7 p.m. at Attaboy Beer

Send your food truck news and photos to eatanddrink@newspost.com.

(5) comments

jloo

I don't know. With the climate crisis upon us, is this really necessary? Seems like a lot of CO2 release to me!

flyga

It would be great to have a set web page that we could bookmark and check each week!! Cant find this info anywhere else. Thank you FNP. Great service to the community.

Treva B
Treva B

Is there a list for this week? The article title shows the 9th through the 12th.

joelp77440
joelp77440

Looooove food trucks! Come to Dearbought more often.

public-redux
public-redux

Leave Dearbought more often.

