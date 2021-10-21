Rollin Smoke Meats N Sweets
Thursday Location: Catoctin Furnace Liquors
Friday Location: Upper Stem Brewery
Saturday Location: Upper Stem Brewery
—
Pop-up Poutine and Patisserie
Friday Location: Linganore Vinery, Mount Airy
Saturday Location: Cedarbrook Community Church, Clarksburg
—
The Moose Pit
Saturday Location: Winterbrook farms, Thurmont
Sunday Location: Winterbrook farms, Thurmont
—
the garage
Friday Location: Monocacy Brewing, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday Location: Mad Science Brewing, noon to 4 p.m.
Sunday Location: Attaboy Beer, noon to 7 p.m.
—
Firefighting BBQ Team
Friday Location: Old Fireman's BBQ in Harpers Ferry
Saturday Location: Gambrill State Park, National Mountain Race
Sunday Location: 100th Anniversary Rockville Volunteer Fire Department
—
D’s Delights
Saturday Location: Smoketown Station
Sunday Location: Smoketown Creekside
—
Matto Press
Thursday Location: Attaboy, 400 Sagner Ave, #400, Frederick
Friday Location: Milkhouse Brewery, 8253 Dollyhyde Road, Mount Airy
Saturday Location: Attaboy, 400 Sagner Ave, #400, Frederick
—
Grilled Cheese Please!
Thursday Location: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Buckeystown Veterinary Hospital , 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Monocacy Brewing Co.
Friday Location: Brunswick Music Fest, 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday Location: Battle of the Beers, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday Location: Rockville Volunteer Fire Department, 100th Anniversary Celebration Parade, Party & Muster, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(3) comments
Is there a list for this week? The article title shows the 9th through the 12th.
Looooove food trucks! Come to Dearbought more often.
Leave Dearbought more often.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.