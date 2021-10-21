Rollin Smoke Meats N Sweets

Thursday Location: Catoctin Furnace Liquors

Friday Location: Upper Stem Brewery

Saturday Location: Upper Stem Brewery

Pop-up Poutine and Patisserie

Friday Location: Linganore Vinery, Mount Airy

Saturday Location: Cedarbrook Community Church, Clarksburg

The Moose Pit

Saturday Location: Winterbrook farms, Thurmont

Sunday Location: Winterbrook farms, Thurmont

the garage

Friday Location: Monocacy Brewing, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Location: Mad Science Brewing, noon to 4 p.m.

Sunday Location: Attaboy Beer, noon to 7 p.m.

Firefighting BBQ Team

Friday Location: Old Fireman's BBQ in Harpers Ferry

Saturday Location: Gambrill State Park, National Mountain Race

Sunday Location: 100th Anniversary Rockville Volunteer Fire Department

D’s Delights

Saturday Location: Smoketown Station

Sunday Location: Smoketown Creekside

Matto Press

Thursday Location: Attaboy, 400 Sagner Ave, #400, Frederick

Friday Location: Milkhouse Brewery, 8253 Dollyhyde Road, Mount Airy

Saturday Location: Attaboy, 400 Sagner Ave, #400, Frederick

Grilled Cheese Please!

Thursday Location: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Buckeystown Veterinary Hospital , 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Monocacy Brewing Co.

Friday Location: Brunswick Music Fest, 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday Location: Battle of the Beers, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday Location: Rockville Volunteer Fire Department, 100th Anniversary Celebration Parade, Party & Muster, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Send your food truck news and photos to eatanddrink@newspost.com.

Treva B
Treva B

Is there a list for this week? The article title shows the 9th through the 12th.

joelp77440
joelp77440

Looooove food trucks! Come to Dearbought more often.

public-redux
public-redux

Leave Dearbought more often.

