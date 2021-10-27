Yume Teriyaki Grill

Thursday Location: Ballenger Creek Park, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday Location: Sophie & Madigan’s Playground, 5 to 8 p.m.

D’s delights

Friday Location: Smoketown Brewing Station

Sunday Location: Smoketown Creekside

Matto Press

Saturday Location: Black Ankle Winery, 14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy

Sunday Location: Winridge Vineyards, 15700 Darnestown Road, Darnestown

The Moose Pit

Saturday Location: Winterbrook Farm, Thurmont

Sunday Location: Winterbrook Farm, Thurmont

Pop-up Poutine and Patisserie

Friday Location: Black Ankle Winery

Saturday Location: Mad Science, Maryland Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival

Sunday Location: Linganore Winery, Sugarloaf Mountain Winery

The Garage

Saturday Location: Attaboy Beer, noon to 8 p.m.

Sunday Location: Attaboy Beer, noon to 7 p.m.

Send your food truck news and photos to eatanddrink@newspost.com.

(3) comments

Treva B
Treva B

Is there a list for this week? The article title shows the 9th through the 12th.

joelp77440
joelp77440

Looooove food trucks! Come to Dearbought more often.

public-redux
public-redux

Leave Dearbought more often.

