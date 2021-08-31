R&D Eats
Friday Location: Milkhouse Brewery, 3 to 8 p.m.
—
Rollin Smoke Meats N Sweets
Thursday Location: Middletown Farmers Market
Friday Location: Howard’s Arts and Frames
—
D’s Delights
Saturday Location: Smoketown Creekside
Sunday Location: Smoketown Creekside
—
Firefighting BBQ Team
Friday Location: District Harley Davidson
Saturday Location: District Harley Davidson
(1) comment
Looooove food trucks! Come to Dearbought more often.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.