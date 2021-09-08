D’s Delights

Friday Location: Black Ankle Vineyards

Saturday Location: Rockwell

Rollin Smoke Meats N Sweets

Thursday Location: Hearty Pet Retail, Hagerstown

Friday Location: Catoctin Furnace Liquors

Saturday Location: Myersville Farmers Market

Sunday Location: Antietam Creek Vineyards

the garage

Saturday Location: Monocacy Brewing, 2 to 7 p.m.

Sunday Location: Attaboy Beer, noon to 7 p.m.

Pop-up Poutine and Patisserie

Saturday Location: Frederick In The Streets festival

Sunday Location: Rocky Point Creamery

Grilled Cheese Please!

Thursday Location: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Frederick Health Bank Ct., 4 to 7 p.m. at Middletown Farmers Market

Friday Location: Worman’s Mill Market, 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday Location: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Market Farmer’s Market, 5 to 10 p.m. at Days End Farm Horse Rescue Benefit Concert

Sunday Location: Linganore Winecellars, noon to 6 p.m.

Yume Teriyaki Grill

Sunday Location: Lake House Distilling Co., Waynesboro, Pa.

Send your food truck news and photos to eatanddrink@newspost.com.

Tags

(1) comment

joelp77440
joelp77440

Looooove food trucks! Come to Dearbought more often.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!