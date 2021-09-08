D’s Delights
Friday Location: Black Ankle Vineyards
Saturday Location: Rockwell
—
Rollin Smoke Meats N Sweets
Thursday Location: Hearty Pet Retail, Hagerstown
Friday Location: Catoctin Furnace Liquors
Saturday Location: Myersville Farmers Market
Sunday Location: Antietam Creek Vineyards
—
the garage
Saturday Location: Monocacy Brewing, 2 to 7 p.m.
Sunday Location: Attaboy Beer, noon to 7 p.m.
—
Pop-up Poutine and Patisserie
Saturday Location: Frederick In The Streets festival
Sunday Location: Rocky Point Creamery
—
Grilled Cheese Please!
Thursday Location: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Frederick Health Bank Ct., 4 to 7 p.m. at Middletown Farmers Market
Friday Location: Worman’s Mill Market, 5 to 8 p.m.
Saturday Location: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Market Farmer’s Market, 5 to 10 p.m. at Days End Farm Horse Rescue Benefit Concert
Sunday Location: Linganore Winecellars, noon to 6 p.m.
—
Yume Teriyaki Grill
Sunday Location: Lake House Distilling Co., Waynesboro, Pa.
(1) comment
Looooove food trucks! Come to Dearbought more often.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.