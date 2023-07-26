￼hen Jose Marin suddenly lost his wife, Dinora Mendoza, on May 16, he lost more than his best friend and the mother of his children. He also lost his partner in his La Carreta Tacos y Tortas food truck business. She had been by his side ever since they officially hit the road in May 2022.
“We’ve known each other since we were 18, and we worked at the same restaurant,” he said.
When she died, Marin was faced not only with how to raise his 16-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son but how to keep his business afloat. Just a week after the funeral, he had no choice but to re-open his food truck because he needed to make money.
His friends in the Frederick County Food Truck Owners Facebook group wanted to do something for Marin and his family, so they put together T-shirts and raised $2,600.
Marin was surprised at the outpouring of support.
“I didn’t know anything about it,” he said. “I had just put on my Facebook page that my wife passed away and we would be out for a week, and they decided to help me.”
Mike Passarelli of Grilled Cheese Please started the Facebook group a few years ago. He and his wife, Hillarie Hough, started their food truck in September 2020. Both had been working in industries that shut down during the pandemic. She had a bartending background, and he was a contractor and cabinet maker.
After they took the jump and opened, they found that fellow food truck owners have not only made the couple feel like a part of a community, but they’ve willingly shared their knowledge, Passarelli said. He shared several stories about how food truck owners support one another. During an event last year at the Washington Commanders name reveal party at FedEx Field, for instance, a few trucks were missing miscellaneous items that they needed to pass their health inspections.
“That day, we leant out a couple of thermometers, as well as a jug of water to other trucks to pass inspection and be permitted to serve at the event,” he said.
Earlier this year, Rob Bugos, who owns In10se BBQ with his wife, Robin, came to their rescue. Passarelli and his wife were at an event when they realized the carburetor on their generator needed to be replaced and mentioned it to Bugos.
“He offered to allow me to go pick up one of his generators to use for as long as we needed it,” Passarelli recalled. “I ordered a new carburetor for our generator and ordered an additional carburetor that I gave to Rob, in case he needed it in the future or someone else needed it.”
Passareli said that’s just one example, from helping with electrical cords, adaptors and other equipment that can make or break a day of business.
“A lot of these are small gestures, [but] unless we can open our windows and operate, we are out of luck and losing money,” he said. “The food truck owners community will always do what they can do to help anyone who is facing a setback that prevents them from operating. With so many moving pieces and parts required to operate a mobile kitchen, it is very comforting and helpful to know others will look out for you.”
Just a few months ago, Grilled Cheese Please began offering online orders but quickly realized their point-of-sale provider wasn’t food-truck friendly.
“Subsequently, I reached out to the food truck owners community for feedback on what POS would better suit our needs,” Passareli said, and several people responded options for which ones to use.
One person to respond was Carlo Serio of Pretzel and Pizza Creations.
“Not only was he available for me to ask questions and look at his current system, but when I was having issues with my initial setup, he spent an afternoon with me,” Passareli said. “He drove all the way out to where we park our trailer in Libertytown and helped me troubleshoot.”
Serio is not new to the restaurant industry. His business already had brick-and-mortar locations of Pretzel and Pizza Creations in Frederick and Hagerstown before he decided to jump into the food truck industry about two years ago. He wanted to expand, but he and his wife, Katie, had little kids, and they weren’t ready to take on the demands of a third standalone restaurant.
Even though the Serios are restaurant veterans, a food truck runs a little differently. Having experienced firsthand what it’s like to be the new kids on the block, Serio said the food truck community fully embraced them.
“If you have questions, any of the other trucks are willing to answer them,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like you’re in competition with everybody. It feels like there’s room for everybody, and people are willing to help each other and want them to do well.”
Brett Novick of Boxcar Burgers said it’s not unusual for other operators to help another food truck. It’s just who they are as a community.
Food trucks have been part of the Frederick landscape since 2017, when the city allowed mobile vendors to sell freely throughout the city. But it was only a few years ago that Frederick area food truck operators started their own Facebook page. The page brought the community together, informed one another on upcoming events and created a space where people could ask for help or offer supplies. The page has fostered an even closer community that extends beyond the business of running a food truck, such as giving support when someone is going through a personal crisis, as Marin was when he lost his wife.
“We knew that as a family-run business with an unexpected death, there would be some unexpected expenses,” Novick said. “And not running the truck would have a big financial impact.”
He wasn’t surprised by how quickly the food truck owners came together.
“People always ask me, ‘Oh, aren’t you worried there are too many food trucks?’ or that it’s too much competition,” Novick said. “I think people would really be surprised how closely we work together.”
Yes, they are on some level competitors, Novick admitted, but “more than that, we really do have a good relationship and help each other out — loan equipment, help cover dates, all sorts of ways.”
When Novick started seven years ago, he recalls only about a half dozen food trucks in operation in the area. Today, he estimates between 40 and 50 that actively work in Frederick County, and this growing community is often seen as a family. That means when new food trucks are starting out, Novick often gets calls or emails asking for advice, which he freely gives. As Novick sees it, more trucks actually help the market.
“We’re happy to have more trucks, and it has expanded the market for us as well, because now a lot of neighborhoods have food truck nights, and the places that we can go has expanded as the number of trucks has expanded,” he said.
With 12 years of experience under their belt, the Bugos are also veterans to the food service industry. Before they opened their food truck, In10se BBQ, about seven years ago, they were previously doing mobile set-ups at events in tents. Rob Bugos jokingly said they got into it because “it was a hobby that got out of hand.”
Over the last four years, he has seen the bonds of the community get tighter.
“We’ve grown our community, and a lot of us have gotten to be good friends. We do work together and we help each other out when somebody’s out of something,” he said. “Over the last few years, I think we’ve all found out that we do a lot better when we work together.”
Being a food truck owner is not for the faint of heart, though. “We all have to be a little crazy to want to go freeze our behinds off in the winter and roast in the summer,” he said.
Sometimes during the summer, with fryers and grills going, it gets up to 110 degrees on the truck, he said. And in the winter, it gets extremely cold.
“You’re just constantly moving from place to place, and we deal with all the same things that all the restaurants do, as far as supply challenges and prices going up and down and rules and regulations and changing from styrofoam to no styrofoam. Now it’s plastic bags to no plastic bags beginning of the next year, so it’s always something,” he said.
The upside of owning a food truck rather than a brick-and-mortar restaurant is owners can go to the customers. Bugos owned a restaurant in 2015 in Kemptown but didn’t have the customers to justify it, he said.
Plus, he’s noticed the community of food truck owners is not that of restaurant owners or even other businesses.
“I come from the automotive business and it’s very different. You might have it in your own shop with your fellow technicians and the people you work with, but [not] other shops.”
“My wife and I, being food truck owners, we really can’t do it without the people that we have that help us and support us and our customers,” he said.
Marin, too, knows how meaningful this support can be. He said he’ll always remember the kindness of the food truck community. In the year since he opened La Carreta Tacos y Tortas, he and his wife had been becoming friendly with other food truck owners while working the same events.
“Some other truckers, I never met before, and when this happened, they were offering help,” he added. “And that makes me feel good. I never expected something like this.”
Crystal Schelle is a journalist whose work has been published locally, regionally and nationally. She enjoys trivia, cats and streaming movies.
