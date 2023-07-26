Food Trucks Boxcar Burger
Sebastian and Elizabeth Maza of Burgers prepare a Boxcar Burger, which consists of a thick patty of local beef, two slices of beet and a special sauce. Boxcar specializes in locally sourced burgers using only Frederick County raised beef and operate 2 restaurants and a mobile food truck. Both brick and mortar locations offer a selection of local craft beers for on-site or takeout.

￼hen Jose Marin suddenly lost his wife, Dinora Mendoza, on May 16, he lost more than his best friend and the mother of his children. He also lost his partner in his La Carreta Tacos y Tortas food truck business. She had been by his side ever since they officially hit the road in May 2022.

“We’ve known each other since we were 18, and we worked at the same restaurant,” he said.

 

