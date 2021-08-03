Food truck locations and events this week: Aug. 5-8.
—
Food Truck Name: Yume Teriyaki Grill
Thursday Location: Ballenger Creek Middle School
Saturday Location: Shaw's Discovery Townhomes
Sunday Location: Kenwood Park, Bethesda
—
Food Truck Name: The Moose Pit
Sunday Location: Walkersville Fire Department
—
Food Truck Name: Firefighting BBQ Team
Wednesday and Thursday Location: Pinecliff Park, Maryland State Police Softball Tournament
Saturday Location: Frederick Fairgrounds and Rohrersville Station 8
Sunday Location: Frederick Fairgrounds
—
Food Truck Name: D’s Delights
Thursday Location: Smoketown Brewing
Saturday Location: Black Ankle Vineyard
Sunday Location: Sunoco, 1200 W. Patrick St., Frederick
—
Food Truck Name: in10se bbq
Friday Location: Barnyard, Band & Booze at Green Meadows Farm
Saturday Location: Smoketown Creekside
—
Food Truck Name: Grilled Cheese Please!
Thursday Location: Middletown Glen, 4-7
Friday Location: Linganore Winecellars, 4-9
Saturday Location: Walkersville Railroad, 10-3
Sunday Location: Walkersville Fire Station, 4-8
—
Food Truck Name: Matto-Press
Thursday Location: Eastchurch neighborhood
Friday Location: Steinhardt Brewing
Saturday Location: Clover Hill neighborhood
—
Food Truck Name: Dairy Bar at Glamourview
Thursday Location: Manorwood Neighborhood, Mount Airy (Manor Drive South) Pool 5-8pm
Friday Location: The Farm, 9847 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville, 12-9pm
Saturday Location: Dynamic Auto Car Show, 8824 Urbana Church Road, Urbana, 12-3pm
Sunday Location: Catoctin Furnace Liquors, 4639 Foxville Road, Sabillasville, 11-6pm
—
Food Truck Name: Pop-up Poutine and Patisserie
Friday Location: Villages at Worman's Mill
Saturday Location: Truck 1: Frederick Women's Run; Truck 2: Tarara Winery Concert
Sunday Location: Truck 1: Olde Mother; Truck 2: Milkhouse Brewery
—
Food Truck Name: Bangin BBQ
Thursday Location: Villages of Ballenger Creek
Saturday Location: Lone Oak Brewery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.