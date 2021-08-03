Food truck locations and events this week: Aug. 5-8.

Food Truck Name: Yume Teriyaki Grill

Thursday Location: Ballenger Creek Middle School

Saturday Location: Shaw's Discovery Townhomes

Sunday Location: Kenwood Park, Bethesda

Food Truck Name: The Moose Pit

Sunday Location: Walkersville Fire Department

Food Truck Name: Firefighting BBQ Team

Wednesday and Thursday Location: Pinecliff Park, Maryland State Police Softball Tournament

Saturday Location: Frederick Fairgrounds and Rohrersville Station 8

Sunday Location: Frederick Fairgrounds

Food Truck Name: D’s Delights

Thursday Location: Smoketown Brewing

Saturday Location: Black Ankle Vineyard

Sunday Location: Sunoco, 1200 W. Patrick St., Frederick

Food Truck Name: in10se bbq

Friday Location: Barnyard, Band & Booze at Green Meadows Farm

Saturday Location: Smoketown Creekside

Food Truck Name: Grilled Cheese Please!

Thursday Location: Middletown Glen, 4-7

Friday Location: Linganore Winecellars, 4-9

Saturday Location: Walkersville Railroad, 10-3

Sunday Location: Walkersville Fire Station, 4-8

Food Truck Name: Matto-Press

Thursday Location: Eastchurch neighborhood

Friday Location: Steinhardt Brewing

Saturday Location: Clover Hill neighborhood

Food Truck Name: Dairy Bar at Glamourview

Thursday Location: Manorwood Neighborhood, Mount Airy (Manor Drive South) Pool 5-8pm

Friday Location: The Farm, 9847 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville, 12-9pm

Saturday Location: Dynamic Auto Car Show, 8824 Urbana Church Road, Urbana, 12-3pm

Sunday Location: Catoctin Furnace Liquors, 4639 Foxville Road, Sabillasville, 11-6pm

Food Truck Name: Pop-up Poutine and Patisserie

Friday Location: Villages at Worman's Mill

Saturday Location: Truck 1: Frederick Women's Run; Truck 2: Tarara Winery Concert

Sunday Location: Truck 1: Olde Mother; Truck 2: Milkhouse Brewery

Food Truck Name: Bangin BBQ

Thursday Location: Villages of Ballenger Creek

Saturday Location: Lone Oak Brewery

