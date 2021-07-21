The Garage Food Truck
Rita Dorsey and her son, Nate Hunter, pose for a photo in front of their food truck The Garage outside Mad Science Brewing at Thanksgiving Farm near Buckeystown.

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

Food truck locations and events this week: July 22 to 25.

Food Truck Name: Best Food Truck

Thursday Location: Idiom

Food Truck Name: Bub-B-Que

Thursday Location: Olde Mother Brewing

Friday Location: Olde Mother Brewing

Saturday Location: Olde Mother Brewing

Food Truck Name: Hog-It-Up BBQ

Thursday Location: Southgate, 4500 Southgate Pl, Chantilly, VA 20151, USA

Friday Location: Catoctin Breeze Vineyard, & Music in the Gap (Hillsboro)

Saturday Location: Linganore Winery, & Pig Roast Old Bust Head Brewery

Food Truck Name: Matto Press

Thursday Location: Tallyn Ridge Neighborhood

Friday Location: Milkhouse Brewery

Saturday Location: Upper Stem Brewery

Sunday Location: Black Ankle Winery

Food Truck Name: Rollin Smoke Meats N Sweets

Thursday Location: Catoctin Furnace Liquors

Friday Location: Homaide Brewing Co

Saturday Location: Cold Spring Hollow Distillery

Sunday Location: Upper Stem Brewing

Food Truck Name: The Moose Pit

Saturday Location: Frederick Fairgrounds

Sunday Location: Linganore Winery

Food Truck Name: Roast House Pub Food truck

Thursday Location: Private lunch

Friday Location: Glamour Kitty at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater

Saturday Location: Private

Sunday Location: Smoketown Creekside

Food Truck Name: Yume Food Truck

Saturday Location: Middletown High School

Food Truck Name: Grilled Cheese Please!

Thursday Location: Nottingham swim club

Friday Location: Lake Linganore Concert

Saturday Location: Rocky Point Creamery

Sunday Location: Linganore Vineyards

Food Truck Name: The Garage

Thursday Location: Morgan Keller 11:30-1 p.m.

Friday Location: Baker Park 11:30-2 p.m.

Sunday Location: Tuscarora Creek 2-7 p.m.

Food Truck Name: Pop-up Poutine

Thursday Location: Middletown Farmers Market, Middletown

Friday Location: Village at Worman’s Mill, Frederick

Saturday Location: District Harley Beach Party, Gaithersburg

Sunday Location: Sugarloaf Mountain Winery, Dickerson

